Neenah, WI

Authorities identify Neenah woman killed in three-car crash on I-41 June 25

Post-Crescent
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputies responded to the crash around 6:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-41 just north of Winchester Road, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s office officials said the driver of a maroon 2017 Ford Fusion was changing lanes to exit onto Winchester Road when it collided with a black 2015 Chevrolet Sonic, which spun and hit the outside wall, sending the car back across four lanes of travel. The Sonic then collided with a semi, according to the sheriff’s office.

