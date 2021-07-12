Cancel
Christina Haack’s Dating History: From Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead to Joshua Hall and More

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
 18 days ago
Shutterstock (2); Courtesy Christina Haack/Instagram; Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Building her perfect romance! Christina Haack has been open about her ups and downs over the years as she’s fallen in and out of love — and gotten married and divorced twice.

The Flip or Flop star was vocal about her dating life following her December 2016 split from Tarek El Moussa, but even more so when she Ant Anstead called it quits in September 2020.

“I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curveballs,” Haack wrote via Instagram at the time. “Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks,’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed.”

She added: “I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better.”

Three months later, the HGTV personality reflected on her life-changing year amid her divorce from the Wheeler Dealers alum.

“Grounded and closing out this year with gratitude for new opportunities and adventures,” she wrote via social media in December 2020. “Going offline for the remainder of 2020 to stay present in the present.”

The interior designer has also become a big proponent of celebrating “me time” over the past few years, including Valentine’s Day in February 2021. At the time, she shared a quote about self-love via her Instagram Story, proving her self-worth isn’t tied to her relationship status.

“Heal your past. Love yourself for how far you’ve come. And live-in gratitude for how much you have,” the excerpt read. “It’s important to work hard and become the best version of yourself. But having fun, being kind to others and loving yourself is what it comes down to. Always remember that.”

When going public with her romance with realtor Joshua Hall in July 2021, Haack got real about the hardships that come with loving in the limelight once again.

“So called ‘fame’ provides so many things but it comes with a cost. They build you up then tear you down,” she wrote via Instagram during a romantic vacation in Mexico with Hall, claiming the spotlight can “turn new relationships into a circus.”

She added: “I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect, but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions. So yes, ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 — I’ll do what I want.”

Scroll down to relive Haack’s most high-profile romances over the years:

