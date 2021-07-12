John Oliver Really Loves Octopuses

The Games will have no spectators. Fiction: when they heard, badminton players were like, “Wait, you can have spectators?” That’s fiction, they know that. Here’s how I know it’s not important (billionaire Jeff Bezos’ brief trip to space) — I hosted the last one of these, OK? For (Richard) Branson. Lot of fun, but talk show hosts don’t anchor historic events — except, of course, when Arsenio Hall interviewed the Berlin Wall. — Stephen Colbert He got the spacesuit and cowboy hat together by searching for the midlife crisis bundle: “Is a soul patch too much?” — Jimmy Fallon You know you’re rich when you put that on and everyone who works for you goes, “Oh, it looks great, yeah. You’re a man of the people, just going to space.” — Jimmy Fallon The official motto for this year’s Olympics is “United by Emotion.” Yeah, and the unofficial motto is, “As of right now, we’re still doing this.” — Jimmy Fallon And, meanwhile, as if all the COVID concerns around the Games aren’t bad enough, a bear was spotted inside the softball stadium and is still on the loose. What an Olympics this is going to be. I mean, between the bears and getting a disease, it’s like we sent our athletes to a game of “Oregon Trail.” — Jimmy Fallon It’s not a good situation. Apparently, the bear got really agitated after officials made him sleep on a cardboard bed. — Jimmy Fallon There’s a lot of misinformation out there, so I thought it would be helpful to break down what’s fact and what’s fiction about this year’s Games. For example: Simone Biles may attempt a Yurchenko double pike vault and half-on with two twists. Fiction: that’s her Starbucks order. — Jimmy Fallon First lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Japan today for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. So, now they just need about 1,000 more doctors. — Seth Meyers Meanwhile, bad news from the Tokyo Games: Poland has sent six swimmers home from the Olympics after selecting too many by mistake. Turns out, upon closer review, what they thought was one swimmer was actually three swimmers in a trench coat. — Stephen Colbert.