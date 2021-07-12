“Seems like there’s been really low availability of Lyft, Helbiz, Lime scooters?”

Denver County's motor vehicle offices are keeping their patrons outside as if the pandemic restrictions were still in place. Yassaman Somen says that she waited outside for more than an hour and a half on Monday under some shade at the Northeast Branch to get plates for the used car she had just bought. She stated, "In the car, it's too hot. As long as I'm in the shade, it's good. As long as the weather's nice, I'm OK," she said. "I'm sure once it gets cold, it's not going to be doable."