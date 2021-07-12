“Seems like there’s been really low availability of Lyft, Helbiz, Lime scooters?”

Oculus, the Facebook subsidiary behind the Oculus brand of VR headsets, has suspended sales of the Oculus Quest 2. It’s a temporary measure, but it’s the result of reports that the black foam piece that goes between the Quest 2 and your face has caused skin irritation in a “very small percentage” of users, 0.01% going by an earlier statement. According to this latest statement, they’ve co-operated with various health authorities, as well as enlisting the advice of dermatologists and other experts.
Comments / 0