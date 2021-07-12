If you’re lucky enough to live in a building with a pool is it fully opened and staffed?

I’m wondering if you’d be interested in a post asking folks if their DC apartment complex pools are fully opened and staffed? Management at the Promenade in Adams Morgan, is claiming to residents (in both of their buildings) that the DC-area lifeguard shortage is ongoing and that they can only get lifeguards to split days between their two buildings. At the Promenade, our pool is only open Thu-Sat. They are not stating this in their website or giving residents any indication that it will open with posted hours anytime soon.”