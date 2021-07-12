Porter celebrates ‘mentality’ of the Crew after rare comeback versus FC Cincinnati

Total Quality Logistics (TQL) is the official sponsor of FC Cincinnati’s (FCC) nationally broadcast home match against Atlanta United on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 8:00 pm. The first 20,000 fans in the door will receive a TQL Stadium Inaugural Season collectable flag to proudly wave in the air during the game. All fans are encouraged to come dressed in orange for the team’s annual “Orange Out” match. On gameday, TQL will unveil a new space within TQL Stadium. The “TQL Beer District” brings beers from around the world to the fans of FCC, including Rhinegeist, Platform Beer Co., Sam Adams and Coors. After ordering one of ten beers available, fans can pose for a selfie on the Instagram-able photo wall. The TQL Beer District is in the southwest corner of the Stadium on the main concourse, adjacent to the Pitch View Club entrance.