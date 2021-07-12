Porter celebrates ‘mentality’ of the Crew after rare comeback versus FC Cincinnati
Like all great rivalries around the world, the Hell is Real Derby needed a villain. Caleb Porter delivered. While this short series between the Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati, which dates back to just 2017 and didn’t start in earnest until Cincinnati became an MLS expansion side in 2019, has had its epic moments in just eight meetings, neither fanbase had someone on the other side for supporters to hate. That is no longer the case.www.massivereport.com
Comments / 0