Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Matthew Stafford named as NFL’s most underrated player

By Kenneth Arthur
turfshowtimes.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL Network posted another Zoom conference call as a TV show this week and the subject on Monday: Who are the NFL’s most underrated players?. Over the weekend, NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks had Matthew Stafford as his most underrated player in the league, ahead of cornerback JC Jackson, linebacker Jerome Baker, tight end Robert Tonyan, and linebacker Haason Reddick. NFL Network’s Peter Schrager also noted that former Rams guard Rodger Saffold is also one of the most underrated players in the NFL now that he’s on the Titans.

www.turfshowtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Bucky Brooks
Person
Rodger Saffold
Person
Peter Schrager
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Titans#American Football#The Nfl Network#Nfl Network#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

49ers Star Has Brutally Honest Comment On Matthew Stafford

Few NFL teams, if any, are getting more hype heading into the 2021 regular season than the Los Angeles Rams. The NFC West franchise made arguably the biggest trade of the offseason, acquiring quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions. The Rams are now seen by many as a Super Bowl favorite.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams: Cowherd asks if QB Matthew Stafford can handle the pressure?

Whether or not anyone spoke the words simply does not change the obvious fact. From the moment that the LA Rams felt that veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford had a value at least as much as veteran quarterback Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round draft pick, a 2022 first-round draft pick, and a 2023 first-round draft pick, the pressure was on. No NFL team gives up that much value for a guy who will come in and play .500 football, no matter how tough the NFC West Division may appear.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Pod-TST: Getting to know Matthew Stafford from a Lions writer

The LA Rams have a new quarterback and I’ll be elated when the 2021 season is over and I can stop saying that. When 2022 gets here, Matthew Stafford will simply be the Rams quarterback and that’s all there is to it. But until then, Stafford is the new guy...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Matthew Stafford will shine with LA Rams receivers

We’ve touched on this topic before, but with the arrival of new data, it’s always a good turn to revisit a subject in order to make sense of any new information. The LA Rams have added Matthew Stafford, a very impressive quarterback who can throw from multiple platforms, can throw off-schedule, can make his reads and progressions very quickly, and can throw the ball into a very tight window on the money.
NFLallfans.co

4 myths about Matthew Stafford that should be busted into oblivion

Many statements have been made about Matthew Stafford already, and many more will enter the national conversation as we get closer to Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. “He’s been held back by the Detroit Lions franchise”. “He has one of the top three arms in the NFL”. “Stafford...
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Matthew Stafford can turn around his primetime woes with improved surroundings

The new-look offense of the Los Angeles Rams will have a plethora of eyes on them as they will be featured in five primetime games this season. Sean McVay’s done quite well for himself in primetime already: 4-1 on Monday Night Football, 3-1 on Thursday Night Football, and 4-3 on Sunday Night Football. McVay’s offense has failed to score at least 20 points on only four occasions in primetime, and he also knew how to win the greatest Monday Night shootout of all-time.
NFLchatsports.com

LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford: Pro Bowl slowlights :)

Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports. The LA Rams got a new veteran quarterback. Goes by the named 0f Stafford, Matthew Stafford. New sheriff’s in town. Harrumph. Some folks say he can lead the Rams to the Super Bowl. Others say he can’t even win a playoff game. But no matter what ‘they’ say, they are all saying it to you in that same ol’ boring prose. Not this time. Not today. Today, we’ll say something different in a different kinda’ way.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Lions hot topics: Jared Goff vs. Matthew Stafford by the numbers

A current debate among Detroit Lions fans has been over the current and former quarterbacks of the Pride, Jared Goff versus Matthew Stafford. We’re going to state the main tenets of each argument but go past them to see what statistical analysis can say objectively. That may not move the...
NFLPosted by
Fox News

49ers' Jimmie Ward shrugs off Rams' Matthew Stafford trade

The Los Angeles Rams acquiring Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions was one of the biggest moves of the offseason and quickly made the team contenders again to win the NFC West in 2021. San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward, who will likely be guarding passes by Stafford in games...
NFLchatsports.com

Random Ramsdom: Matthew Stafford could break Rams franchise records in 2021

Can the new Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford break franchise records in his first season with the team? Based on his numbers with the Detroit Lions, improved support with LA on both sides of the roster, and the addition of a 17th regular season game, it’s likely. The Rams...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ryan Leaf Names NFL QB Under The Most Pressure In 2021

Of all the quarterbacks in the NFL, analyst Ryan Leaf believes Matthew Stafford is the one under the most pressure this upcoming season. The Los Angeles Rams acquired Stafford from the Lions for one reason: to try and win a Super Bowl. Those sky-high aspirations fall on the shoulders of the veteran quarterback.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Random Ramsdom: Amidst ‘new experiences’ and challenges, Matthew Stafford is ‘focused on football’

The first round of Los Angeles Rams player press appearances happened yesterday as the quarterbacks and rookies reported for camp. Here are some of the takeaways. “It’s a bunch of new experiences for me,” Stafford said. “Where we’re playing, where I’m living, my teammates, coaching staff, all that is new for me, so it’s definitely invigorating and a challenge for me. Something I’m looking forward to.”
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Random Ramsdom: Matthew Stafford’s accuracy on display in Day 2

On day two of Los Angeles Rams 2021 training camp, eyes were focused on quarterback Matthew Stafford. Much like all the other days of training camp. Rams.com writer Stu Jackson had some notes on Stafford’s accuracy on Thursday, which was on point:. Quarterback Matthew Stafford makes it look easy during...
NFLOCRegister

Rams’ Matthew Stafford looks for running backs to step up

NEWPORT BEACH >> Matthew Stafford reported Sunday for his first Rams training camp, ready to get started with a team boasting more talent and grander expectations than the quarterback ever enjoyed with the Lions. “It’s great,” Stafford said at the hotel where Rams players and coaches will be billeted during...
NFLNBC Sports

Matthew Stafford on Cam Akers injury: “It’s next man up”

The high expectations for the L.A. Rams became tempered last week by the season-ending injury suffered by one of the most promising young running backs in the league, Cam Akers. As quarterback Matthew Stafford arrived for his first training camp with any team other than the Lions, Stafford addressed the impact of the absence of Akers on the team.
NFLUSA Today

Jared Goff was more aggressive than Matthew Stafford on 3rd down in 2020

The popular narrative on the Detroit Lions quarterbacking front is that the team swapped out an overly aggressive Matthew Stafford and brought in the overly cautious Jared Goff to replace him. The analytical data from 2020 suggests otherwise. Taking into account the yards needed to convert the third down and...
NFLPasadena Star-News

Rams ready to see where Matthew Stafford leads them

In most ways, the Rams’ trade for Matthew Stafford is a familiar football story: Team desperate for a Super Bowl brings in famous quarterback to lead it over the hump. That’s the plot that paid off in Super Bowl trophies for the Broncos with Peyton Manning in the last decade and the Buccaneers with Tom Brady last season.
NFLCBS Sports

Three questions each NFC West team must answer before 2021 NFL season: Is Matthew Stafford ready to deliver?

There's arguably no NFL division with more juice entering the 2021 season than the NFC West. The Rams have their sights set on another shot at the Super Bowl after upgrading at quarterback. The Seahawks are fresh off a flirt with Russell Wilson drama. The 49ers just drafted their own future QB while preparing for a return to the postseason. And the Cardinals have one of the most electrifying young signal-callers in Kyler Murray. It's anyone's guess as to which team will ultimately end up on top.

Comments / 0

Community Policy