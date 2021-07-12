Matthew Stafford named as NFL’s most underrated player

Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports. The LA Rams got a new veteran quarterback. Goes by the named 0f Stafford, Matthew Stafford. New sheriff’s in town. Harrumph. Some folks say he can lead the Rams to the Super Bowl. Others say he can’t even win a playoff game. But no matter what ‘they’ say, they are all saying it to you in that same ol’ boring prose. Not this time. Not today. Today, we’ll say something different in a different kinda’ way.