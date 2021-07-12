Matthew Stafford named as NFL’s most underrated player
The NFL Network posted another Zoom conference call as a TV show this week and the subject on Monday: Who are the NFL’s most underrated players?. Over the weekend, NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks had Matthew Stafford as his most underrated player in the league, ahead of cornerback JC Jackson, linebacker Jerome Baker, tight end Robert Tonyan, and linebacker Haason Reddick. NFL Network’s Peter Schrager also noted that former Rams guard Rodger Saffold is also one of the most underrated players in the NFL now that he’s on the Titans.www.turfshowtimes.com
