Seattle Mariners select SS Edwin Arroyo Jr. in the second round (pick 48) of the 2021 MLB Draft

By Kate Preusser
Lookout Landing
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter surprising many in the industry who had them tied to a college hitter by selecting C/OF Harry Ford with their first pick, the Mariners went for upside and athleticism again with their second pick at #48, selecting SS Edwin Arroyo Jr. out of Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida (although he is a native of Arecibo, Puerto Rico, and moved to Florida as a high schooler to get more scouting looks).

