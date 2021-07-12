Seattle Mariners select SS Edwin Arroyo Jr. in the second round (pick 48) of the 2021 MLB Draft

As the trade deadline winds down and the Mariners have made several good (or at worst, lateral) moves, one can help but feel like nothing was done that will significantly increase the 2021 team’s playoff chances given the strength of the rosters of their direct Wild Card and division competition. But! Contention was never really the goal or expectation for 2021, especially not on paper, and the cross hairs have been set on 2022 for quite some time as the main target. Diego Castillo and Abraham Toro both make the 2022 team and beyond better, so that gives me some reassurance. All that’s left is to spend money on quality bats in the offseason. Right, Mariners?