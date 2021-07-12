Seattle Mariners select SS Edwin Arroyo Jr. in the second round (pick 48) of the 2021 MLB Draft
After surprising many in the industry who had them tied to a college hitter by selecting C/OF Harry Ford with their first pick, the Mariners went for upside and athleticism again with their second pick at #48, selecting SS Edwin Arroyo Jr. out of Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida (although he is a native of Arecibo, Puerto Rico, and moved to Florida as a high schooler to get more scouting looks).www.lookoutlanding.com
