White Sox Select Wes Kath in the Second Round (57th overall)
The White Sox stayed in the prep ranks by selecting Arizona prep third baseman Wes Kath in the second round of the MLB Draft. He bats from the left side — just like first-round pick Colson Montgomery — and also has very good size at 6´3´´ and 200 pounds. The MLB Network broadcast called him an “old school” hitter because he doesn’t use batting gloves, while saying he makes a lot of hard contact and can hit for power. He “can really, really hit,” according to the broadcast. Kath is viewed as a first-round talent by many.www.southsidesox.com
