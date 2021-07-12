Cancel
Adrian Del Castillo Drafted 67th Overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks

By Jake Marcus
stateoftheu.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter going uncalled on Sunday night in the first round of the MLB Draft, Miami Catcher, Adrian Del Castillo, was selected 67th overall (Competitive Balance Round B) by the Arizona Diamondbacks, and was the first Hurricane to be drafted this week. This is the second year in a row that the D’Backs drafted the first Cane after picking Pitcher Slade Cecconi 33rd overall last year.

