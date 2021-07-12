Adrian Del Castillo Drafted 67th Overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks

The Pirates will travel to Arizona to face the Diamondbacks in a three-game series that begins Monday night at Chase Field. Here are some things to know about the NL West foe. They have a firm grip on the No. 1 pick next year — The Pirates just selected at the top of the MLB draft by virtue of their ugly 2020 campaign. As rough as they’ve looked at times this year, however, they’re nowhere near as bad as Arizona has been. The Diamondbacks enter this series a whole nine games back of the Pirates in the win column, and they’re on pace to lose 116 games. If they hit that number, it will be the fourth-highest loss total in MLB’s modern era, “bested” only by the 1962 New York Mets (120 losses), the 2003 Detroit Tigers (119) and the 1916 Philadelphia Phillies (117). The Pirates, by contrast, are on a 100-or-so loss pace, so it would take quite a reversal of fortunes for them to stumble all the way down to the territory Arizona currently occupies.