Police Patrol Havana in Large Numbers After Rare Protests

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 18 days ago

HAVANA (AP) — Large contingents of Cuban police patrolled the capital of Havana on Monday following rare protests around the island nation against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. Cuba's president said the demonstrations were stirred up on social media by Cuban Americans in the United States.

