Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

78,000 acre Snake River Complex spreading south, more evacuations in place

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: JULY 12 AT 10:25 A.M. Now burning around 78,000 acres, the Snake River Complex grew significantly overnight and forced more evacuation orders in nearby communities. New evacuation orders are in place for homes along the Snake River, residents on Zaza road north of Soldier Meadow and west of Waha road, including Redbird and Waha Lake. Residents of the Deer Creek area, the community of Forest, and north of Hoover Ridge are also under evacuations.

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake River#Salmon River#Acre#Forest#The Red Cross#Echo Hills Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Red Cross
News Break
Environment
Related
Priest River, IDThe Spokesman-Review

New 200 acre-fire burning near Priest River spurs evacuations

Firefighters are battling a 200-acre blaze near the Priest River that spurred evacuations, making it the second fire close to the Priest River in the 2021 fire season. The Pioneer fire was first reported at about 30 acres at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Burning in heavy timber and steep terrain, the fire grew to 200 acres as of Thursday night, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release.
Public SafetyKLEWTV

Fire officials on Snake River Complex: 'lots of progress and good work'

The Snake River Complex grew again overnight and is now estimated at 103,907 acres, according to the North Rockies IMT Saturday July 17. "Lots of progress and good work from firefighters was done yesterday by conducting burnout operations near powerlines and connecting lines along the northeastern side of the fire," officials said in their daily update.
Environmentmontanarightnow.com

Alder Creek Fire evacuations remain in place

UPDATE: JULY 20 AT 2:26 P.M. Evacuations in the Alder Creek Drainage remain in place Tuesday. The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) posted on Facebook the Southern Area Incident Management Blue Team reported the Alder Creek Fire was knocked down from leve-2 to level-1, reporting evacuations had been lifted. However, the BCSO said this report was an error.
Wenatchee, WAChronicle

Red Apple Fire Grows to 11,000 Acres, Evacuation Orders in Place

Although Rachael Petro felt relieved to be returning to an unscathed home in Sunnyslope on Thursday, she remained anxious as the Red Apple fire continued to grow near Wenatchee, forcing more evacuations. The fire picked up rapidly overnight Wednesday as it advanced down the foothills toward homes — growing to...
Nez Perce County, IDMoscow-Pullman Daily News

More steps taken to help Snake River salmon

Fish and water managers agreed to several actions designed to extend salmon-friendly cooling flows from Dworshak Reservoir on Wednesday, but clashed on one that would have made navigation more difficult on the lower Snake River. Officials from the Army Corps of Engineers and Bonneville Power Administration rejected a request from...
Nez Perce County, IDKLEWTV

Snake River Complex update for July 16

The Snake River Complex has grown to 102,866 acres with 12 percent containment. Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher announced Friday morning that residents may return to the top of Stage Coach, but will remain in Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation mode. Deer Creek Road is still closed. Fire officials...
North WestFOX 28 Spokane

Divide Complex burning a total 2,700+ acres

UPDATE: JULY 20 AT 10:51 A.M. Crews are continuing to battle the fires in the Divide Complex, which is comprised of the Balsinger Fire and the Ellis Fire, located in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest (HLCNF). A total of 209 personal are assigned to the fires, this includes three...
Bonner County, IDSandpoint Reader

Trestle Creek Complex Fire exceeds 200 acres

Fire risk remains high in North Idaho, with dry and hot conditions persisting into the near future. In Bonner County, fires continue to burn in mountains above Hope — a conflagration started by lightning July 7 now known as the Trestle Creek Complex. As of July 14, authorities reporting on...
Granite County, MTNBCMontana

Granite Pass Complex Fire grows to 1,635 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Granite Pass Complex Fire grew to 1,635 acres on Saturday. Overnight flight data showed that all four of fires in the complex showed growth. The BM Hill Fire grew to 1,346 acres, up 76 acres from previous measurement. The Lolo Creek Fire grew by seven acres...
Madera County, CAGV Wire

Update: River Fire Evacuation Warnings Lifted; Burn Held to 9,500 Acres

Containment of the River Fire in Madera and Mariposa counties improved to 36% Thursday, owing to favorable overnight weather conditions and a reduction in fire intensity after days of suppression efforts by firefighters from across California. “Firefighters continue to mop up hot spots and strengthen control lines,” Cal Fire said...
Lolo, MTNBCMontana

West Lolo Complex Fire grows to 1,806 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The West Lolo Complex Fire has grown to 1,806 acres, according to overnight flight data. This complex of seven fires is located near St. Regis, Thompson Falls, Superior, and Plains. The overnight flight log noted: "The outer islands of the Thorne fire continued to grow to the...
Environmentklcc.org

Bootleg Fire now just shy of 300,000 acres, prompting more evacuation notices

Firefighters in Oregon faced drier and windier conditions late Saturday, which fueled significant growth in the state’s biggest wildfire. The Bootleg Fire in Klamath and Lake counties swelled to more than 303,791 acres as of Sunday morning, an increase of around 17,000 acres from its status Saturday afternoon. The fire remained at 25% containment, as fire lines along the western and southern sides continued to hold.

Comments / 0

Community Policy