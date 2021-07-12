Business: The Welcoming Center Launches Engaging Immigrant Talent Toolkit

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new center in the Hill District will be dedicated to helping people find a job. On Wednesday, they were giving tours of the workforce and innovation talent center that was opened at the Ebenezer Baptist Church on Wylie Avenue. The partnership between CVS and the community will offer training for people who need a job as well as the services to help them succeed in those positions once they find them. “When people have access to employment opportunities, it puts them in a better position to focus on their health,” said David Casey, SVP and Chief Diversity Officer, CVS Health. “By working with Ebenezer Baptist Church, we aim to take a more personalized approach to break down employment barriers and provide each participant the tools they need to be successful in the workplace – and more importantly, in life.” There is also a health clinic, food pantry, daycare, and after-school programs for students. The center will also offer transportation assistance.