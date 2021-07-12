Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Business: The Welcoming Center Launches Engaging Immigrant Talent Toolkit

By Anna May
philadelphianeighborhoods.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs businesses lament difficulty in finding workers to hire coming out of the pandemic, the The Welcoming Center, a nonprofit organization focused on integrating new immigrants into the Philadelphia economy, is encouraging employers to make their companies more accommodating to immigrants and refugees in order to find people willing to fill open jobs.

philadelphianeighborhoods.com

