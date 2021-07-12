Cancel
Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2021 So Far

By Kemet High
The year 2020 in music felt like a drag. Aside from a number of brave acts who dropped new music last year, many rappers and singers were sitting on hard drives full of new songs and albums, waiting for the COVID-19 quarantine to lift and for outside to open up. Finally, the times have shifted. And with the recommencing of concerts, clubs and parties that can be attended without fearing for one's health (for the most part), rappers like Drake, J. Cole and Tyler, The Creator, among others, have been making up for lost time with an ample amount of releases in 2021 so far.

