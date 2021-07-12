Phenom Resources secures ground along Carlin Gold Trend, Nevada

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2021) - NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ) ("NSJ" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced work on its Golden Hills project in order to identify new drill targets for the drilling campaign that is expected to begin in September. The future drilling should incorporate fences of holes across the hematite bodies which will allow much better definition of the gold/copper zones. All findings from the previous drill program and geophysics will be used to plan the next phase. Metallurgical testing of the hematite is also planned to see how much the iron content can be upgraded. Drill testing of the intrusive target, located to the north of the current drilling, is planned after a district wide airborne geophysical survey is conducted.