One of the more interesting figures in FCS football is noted former NFL player and analyst Deion Sanders, who fulfilled his long-discussed plan to be a college head coach by taking over as Jackson State’s head coach last September (after the school issued repeated denials that they were hiring him). He led the Tigers to a 4-3 season this spring (with a date shift and a season shortening thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic) and made a lot of offseason headlines with satellite camps and NIL deals, both bolstered by his wide network of famous contacts. Most recently, he sparked comment with his actions at a SWAC Football Media Day event Tuesday, where he reportedly exited after being addressed by his first name by Clarion Ledger (a daily newspaper based in Jackson, MS) reporter Nick Suss. Here’s a writeup on that from Suss’ Clarion Ledger colleague Langston Newcombe: