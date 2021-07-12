Mazda Presses Pause on MX-30 Rotary Range Extender
It's been a bumpy road for emergent Mazda engine technology of late. The Skyactiv-D turbodiesel struggled through a long and tortured emissions certification process, only to emerge as overpriced and underperforming. The brand's technologically interesting Skyactiv-X spark-assisted compression ignition engine, despite initial talk of an application in the United States, is no longer expected to cross the pond—at least in its current state. And now the exciting prospect of the return of the legendary Mazda rotary engine, a storied design utilized in a new and futuristic way, is clouded—at best.www.motortrend.com
