Can this week get any worse for Fort Worth-based American Airlines?. The airline faced an onslaught of flight disruptions over the last seven days that included a passenger having to be restrained with duct tape after trying to disembark mid-flight, a plane full of travelers being told to put their hands on their hands for nearly 60 minutes because of an onboard security threat and a professional woman bodybuilder barred from a flight for wearing “inappropriate” clothing.