A TikToker managed to record a few seconds of a shocking road rage incident and is using it to warn others to take extra safety precautions. Danielle Levesque stopped her car after she says another man on the road brake checked her, causing her service dog to fly into her dashboard. What happened between them immediately afterwards is unclear, but Levesque told viewers she made the mistake of getting out of her car, and when she got back in to grab her phone and record the man’s erratic behavior, he stepped it up a notch.