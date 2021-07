The first images of Derek Chauvin in jail have been released, one month after the ex-cop was sentenced to 22 ½ years for murdering George Floyd. Mugshots of Chauvin, taken on June 28, show him wearing an orange jumpsuit and a grim frown, according to NY Daily News. Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s death. His sentence is the longest for a police officer convicted of murder in Minnesota history.