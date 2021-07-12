Letter: Don’t enable homelessness
We are heading the wrong direction in dealing with the street homeless problem. For too many years, we have enabled the street homeless problem to thrive in Anchorage while wondering why nothing improves. Thanks to Bean's Cafe, Brother Francis Shelter and Catholic Social Services, the problem has grown. Now there is a plan to put homeless shelters in neighborhoods across Anchorage. Creating a new industry costing millions of dollars annually is not the way to go.
