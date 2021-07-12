Cancel
Public Health

Dentists say teeth grinding is surging during COVID-19 pandemic

mycentraloregon.com
 18 days ago

(NEW YORK) — With the pandemic causing uncertainty, isolation and disruptions in routine, research has continued to show increases in far-reaching physical and mental health problems — and now, dentists are noting that teeth grinding and jaw clenching, known as bruxism, also seem to be on the rise. “Since the...

www.mycentraloregon.com

