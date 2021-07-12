Cancel
Dallas, TX

About Chairman Matt Rinaldi

Posted by 
Texas Politics Digest
Texas Politics Digest
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chairman Matt Rinaldi represented northwest Dallas County in the Texas Legislature from 2015 to 2019. During his time in office, Rinaldi was consistently rated among the top two most conservative members of the House by Rice University, Texans for Fiscal Responsibility, Young Conservatives of Texas and Texas Eagle Forum. Rinaldi was, according to the Dallas Morning News, “instrumental in strengthening the punishments in the sanctuary cities ban,” and authored and passed into law measures that: remove from office public officials who adopt sanctuary city policies, require government contractors and subcontractors to use e-Verify, revoke pensions of teachers convicted of committing sex crimes against students, allow churches to utilize volunteers to provide security services without risking heavy fines, and prohibit any taxpayer money from going to Planned Parenthood.He served as the Pro-Life Whip for Texas Right to Life in 2017.

www.texasgop.org

Texas Politics Digest

Texas Politics Digest

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Get a handle on politics in Texas in 2020. Stay informed and up to date with key issues and news for upcoming elections in the Lone Star State.

Posted by
Texas Politics Digest

Texas Democrats Testify In Congress On Voting Rights, Meet with Stacey Abrams, Hillary and Bill Clinton

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Democrats are not letting up as they continue to rally a massive coalition calling urgently for federal voting rights protections. Today, three Texas House Democrats testified before the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties subcommittee of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform — in a hearing called specifically to address the attacks on voting rights in Texas. The delegation of resistors also met virtually Thursday with Leader Stacey Abrams, President Bill Clinton, and Secretary Hillary Clinton, and will meet later in the day with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters.
Posted by
Texas Politics Digest

BREAKING: With Sheila Jackson Lee Arrested For Voting Rights Protest, Texas Democratic Party Stands With Congresswoman, Continues to Demand Federal Protections

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic Co-Executive Director Jamarr Brown issued the following statement on the arrest of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee:. “Texas Democrats are risking it all to protect our democracy — even at the expense of their own freedom. The Texas Democratic Party stands with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee as she faces arrest for protesting to defend our right to vote. We’re incredibly grateful to Rep. Jackson Lee for being an unwavering voice for justice. This is what leadership looks like. Throughout history, Black women like Rep. Jackson Lee have led the way on civil and voting rights issues, and today, as we face the greatest civil rights struggles of our time, Black women remain the leaders at the heart of this fight.
Posted by
Texas Politics Digest

Could the Death of a Corporate Handout in Texas be a Turning Point Nationwide?

At the start of the Texas legislative session, an extension of Chapter 313, one of the country’s biggest economic incentive programs, seemed like an automatic. Instead, an unexpected series of events doomed the renewal of this controversial program. Its demise could be a road map for reforming an economic development incentive scam that is costing taxpayers billions a year.
Posted by
Texas Politics Digest

Chairman Rinaldi Appoints James Wesolek as Communications Director

Today Republican Party of Texas Chairman Matt Rinaldi appointed James Wesolek to serve as the Party’s Communications Director. “Clear and consistent communication is vital to the success of our Party and the promotion of our Republican principles,” said Chairman Rinaldi. “James has proven experience crafting messaging for conservative organizations and is skilled in both legacy and digital media. He has also served in leadership and policy roles making him a perfect fit for this position as the department grows.”
Posted by
Texas Politics Digest

ICYMI, Tough Times for Texas Republicans: Paxton Hemorrhaging Donors As Abbott Bleeds Influential Primary Support

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democrats are stronger and more united than ever as they round out their second week of resistance in D.C. The delegation met Thursday with former Congressman Beto O’Rourke and welcomed a major donation from Powered by People to help Texas Democrats hold out in D.C., in a powerful example of the grassroots support driving Democrats’ resistance efforts. As part of an ongoing voting rights convention alongside Mi Familia Vota and SEIU Texas, the delegation also met Thursday and Friday with leading organizers from Texas and other battleground states, vocal voting rights advocate Congressman Lloyd Doggett, Rev. Dr. William Barber II, state lawmakers from around the country, and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus — in a testament to the growing coalition driving national momentum for voting rights.
Posted by
Texas Politics Digest

Texas Democrats Welcome New Tarrant County Party Chair

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa issued the following statement welcoming the new Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair:. “I congratulate Dr. Allison Campolo on winning election over the weekend as the new Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair. As not only a scientist and infectious disease expert, but also a longtime activist with deep Tarrant County roots, Dr. Campolo is an excellent choice to lead this important county party forward. I also thank outgoing party chair Deborah Peoples for her tireless service and leadership these past seven years. She undoubtedly leaves big shoes to fill, and Dr. Campolo is already taking up the mantle with dedication, vision, and the strong leadership Tarrant County needs.
Posted by
Texas Politics Digest

Abbott’s New Shameful, Unconstitutional Abortion Ban Is Yet Another Attack By Would-Be Dictator On His Own Constituents

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic Party Co-Executive Director Hannah Roe Beck issued the following statement on Greg Abbott’s signing of HB 1280 today:. “With the signing of HB 1280, Greg Abbott has once again shown us who he truly is. This failed, flailing governor does not care about Texans, our rights, or our future. He is hellbent on pushing through shameful, horrific attacks on our most basic rights — from voting rights to abortion rights. HB 1280 is a heinous bill that would immediately ban all abortion in Texas in the event that Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court. This legislation is nothing more than another attempt by Texas Republicans to control Texans and their bodies.
Posted by
Texas Politics Digest

ICYMI: Greg Abbott Refuses to Fix the Grid, Takes $1 Million Donation from Company that Made Billions Off the Winter Storm Disaster Instead

AUSTIN, Texas — In a recent article by the Texas Observer, Gov. Greg Abbott is once again being called out for working against the interest of Texans. In the wake of the massive electrical grid failure in February that killed an estimated 700 Texans — including through the worst carbon monoxide poisoning catastrophe in recent U.S. history — and caused an estimated $295 billion in damages, Gov. Abbott did not properly address the failures of his own administration and did even less to prevent a similar catastrophe from happening again.
Posted by
Texas Politics Digest

Legislative Priorities Report for 7.19.21

One has to wonder at the strategy of the Democrats, as this past week the Texas House Dems flew off to D.C., then five apparently failed a COVID test. Will they now quarantine for 10 days, giving them only a week left in this Special Session if they came back to Austin? They are claiming that “Democracy is at stake,” and the GOP is stealing the freedom to vote. (see this tweet by Alex Dominguez (@RepDominguez)). Do they really think all this hyperbole is believable?
Posted by
Texas Politics Digest

‘We Have Fought Too Long And Too Hard in This Country’: Texas House Democrats Give Powerful Press Conference in D.C.

AUSTIN, Texas — After Texas House Democrats stood their ground on voting rights, leaving the state yesterday to block Greg Abbott’s continued attacks on voters, the group of courageous legislators gave a press conference Tuesday morning. Their message: an urgent call for federal voting rights protections, before it’s too late.
Posted by
Texas Politics Digest

As Special Session Starts, Texas Democrats Have One Message For Abbott: Fix the Grid

AUSTIN, Texas — Today is day one of the Texas legislature’s first special session, seemingly held to provide more opportunities for Gov. Greg Abbott to round up primary support from an extremist, right-wing base with continued attacks on Texans. Abbott’s agenda — announced barely 24 hours before the start of the session — is a shameful continuation of Republicans’ springtime attacks on Texans, from abortion rights to voting rights to the health and safety of trans kids.

