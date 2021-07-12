Cancel
Anchorage, AK

Letter: Publish COVID-19 risks

By Joan Bundtzen
Anchorage Daily News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to get people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, why don’t you print on the front page of the paper in very large type the risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19, right next to the risk of being hospitalized or dying from the vaccine. That last statistic is hard to come by — sources will only say “rare” so as not to scare you — but the lack of a statistic makes people vaccine hesitant. Please publish the statistics so the unvaccinated will see the real risk they are taking.

Related
Pendleton, OREast Oregonian

Letter: COVID-19 coverage shouldn't be slanted

A recent editorial mentioned the lack of a local newspaper as an information desert. The explanation was acceptable, if not a little one-sided. A local newspaper needs to serve all of its readers if it is to be considered pertinent and to the point. Once journalism reflects one viewpoint over another, it becomes a slanted piece of information that excludes some readers from actively seeking news and facts about the community.
Deland, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Letter to the Editor: COVID-19 pandemic is not over

During the height of the pandemic, I was pleased so many DeLand businesses and citizens were wearing masks and practicing safe health protocols. The good news is masks and vaccinations work. With half the nation vaccinated, cases, hospitalizations and deaths are down from those terrible winter months. Overall, 34 million...
Mingo County, WVWilliamson Daily News

Letter to the editor: Protect students from COVID-19

I proudly served on the Mingo County Board of Education for 12 years. I read with dismay the recent BOE meeting. Mr. Preece’s and Mr. Branch’s goals omitted the safety of our students, faculty and personnel. COVID-19 is not gone! The delta variant is here! Mingo County vaccination rate is a measly 19.8%, so 80% of our population is at risk. 607,000 Americans are dead. Last month over 10,000 Americans died from COVID-19, and 99.5% were unvaccinated. Vaccines save lives. Our less-than-12-year-old students are unvaccinated, and many older students and staff for various reasons. The BOE’s first and foremost goal should be to protect our students and personnel while safely educating our students. COVID-19 is not gone. Prepare for 2021, the third wave, and safely teach our students and protect them and our personnel.
Catawba County, NCHickory Daily Record

Letter: Are COVID-19 vaccinations a matter of personal choice?

I am writing in response to a letter to the editor titled: “LRU could lose students, donations over COVID vaccination requirement” in the Sunday, July 18 edition of the Hickory Daily Record. When the author stated low COVID-19 case numbers and a low COVID-19 death rate in Catawba County as...
Public HealthBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Spike in COVID-19 cases is tragic, unnecessary

I wonder what would happen if the hospitals and insurance companies were to say, “You had a chance to get vaccinated, but you didn’t. Now you live with the consequences. We will not cover/treat you for COVID unless you have been vaccinated.” Of course, that would never happen, but it’s something to think about.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Letters: Increase COVID-19 vaccination rates to deduce spread of the Delta variant

It is very sad to see the number of cases and the positivity rate increasing in many states, including Indiana, when there are free vaccines available. As more people get vaccinated, there will be fewer cases and thus fewer mutations of the disease. We have seen that the Delta variant is more contagious and may make people sicker. The sooner we can cut back on the number of cases, the sooner we can cut down on the spread of mutations.
Klamath County, ORHerald and News

Letter: Vaccinations prevent COVID-19 spread

Just as life is returning to normal this summer and many are thinking that COVID-19 is over and it’s behind us, we are reminded by news stories from Missouri, Arkansas, and Tennessee that this may not be the case. Rural areas in these states are experiencing a surge of COVID-19...
Public HealthThe Post and Courier

Letters: Get your COVID-19 shots to fight virus

Vaccines do not prevent infections. They prepare your body’s immune system to recognize and fight a specific virus. Vaccines can accomplish this in a variety of ways. Cowpox, a disease harmless to humans, was able to activate the human immune system to fight smallpox infection. Inactivated or weakened polio viruses...
ScienceAustin Daily Herald

HI publishes COVID-19 research to aid virus control

Dr. Bin Liu, Assistant Professor and leader of the Transcription and Gene Regulation lab at The Hormel Institute, published discoveries regarding SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. COVID-19 has infected approximately 200 million people and led to more than 4 million deaths worldwide. “This research is of broad importance to...
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Mask misunderstanding

Feeling conflicted about how you, a vaccinated person, are perceived when you wear a mask in public? I was, until I added a stick-on badge to my shirt that says: “Vaccinated but concerned.”. — Jon Sharpe. Anchorage. Have something on your mind? Send to letters@adn.com or click here to submit...
Public HealthSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Drumbeat of COVID-19 stories amounts to over-coverage

I want to thank the Post Dispatch for informing me about this COVID-19 thing in the July 23 edition. It seemed like there was a story about it on almost every page. Has this been going on long? Who knew?. Steve Farrow • St. Charles. Drumbeat. Publishing. Views from the...
Public HealthTulsa World

Letter: OESC problems not COVID-19 related

I have been trying to get my unemployment insurance payments for three weeks from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. I was just told that the reason my payments are not being paid is because the agency did not have a copy of my Social Security card or Oklahoma driver's license.
whidbeynewstimes.com

Letter: Unvaccinated are putting people at risk

It has come to our attention that there is an increase of COVID-19 cases on Whidbey Island A number of these cases have been children, one of whom is hospitalized and seriously ill. So far in this pandemic, children have been blessed by being less likely to catch and spread...
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Masks and vaccines

David Morgan’s recent statement likening the choice to wear a mask with the choice to wear a tie to work is not only deeply flawed but irresponsible. The main problem with the analogy is obvious — who has ever considered mask-wearing a style choice? — but I find the underlying message alarming. Morgan seems to think that our response to the coronavirus’s spread in our community should be informed by our taste, rather than a sense of civic responsibility. Protecting one another should be the constant consideration of us all, especially the director of the Anchorage Health Department. We all know by now that done en masse, mask-wearing is an important part of protecting the community; for Morgan to misrepresent this is inexcusable.
Salt Lake City, UTslenterprise.com

UofU study: Vaccines slash risk of COVID-19 infection by 91 percent

People who receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are up to 91 percent less likely to develop the disease than those who are unvaccinated, according to a new nationwide study of eight sites, including Salt Lake City, conducted by Dr. Sarang Yoon and colleagues at the University of Utah Rocky Mountain Center for Occupational and Environmental Health (RMCOEH). For those few vaccinated people who do still get an infection, or “breakthrough” cases, the study also suggests that vaccines reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms and shorten its duration.
Sciencecontagionlive.com

COVID-19 Severe Risks Not Significant in People with HIV

A new study from IAS 2021 suggests persons with HIV hospitalized for COVID-19 do not face worse mortality nor major cardiovascular event risk. A new study presented at the International AIDS Society (IAS) 2021 Conference on HIV Science showed people living with HIV hospitalized with COVID-19 did not face significantly increased risk of in-hospital mortality nor COVID-19 illness severity and length.
Chilton County, ALClanton Advertiser

Chilton COVID-19 cases and risk rise

Chilton County has risen to the very high risk category for COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. The county has had 125 new cases in the past 14 days. This is out of 885 who were tested. So far, 922 residents have tested positive for the antibodies...
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: MSU should require COVID-19 vaccinations for students

Many universities and colleges are now requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend college this fall. Hundreds of thousands of students in New York State system and upwards of one million in the California state university system, including students, faculty and staff, must be vaccinated. Montana...
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Letters to the editor: Zoning changes; COVID-19 vaccines; wildfires; COVID and freedoms

Roger Pioszak : Zoning for restaurants: Say ‘no’ to quick change. During the Boulder City Council meeting on July 20, Mayor Sam Weaver and City Council members stated their intention to change the zoning law for “P” zone (Public) land in the City of Boulder with no Master Plan review and no public input of any kind. This change would make restaurants an “allowable use” on land zoned “P” which includes all of our city parks and thousands of acres of land bordering our city to the west. Imagine full development with new buildings to be leased to “partners” in the restaurant and event business. Mayor Weaver said it would take “maybe it’s an hour, maybe it’s an hour and ten minutes” per zoning staff comments to make the zoning change, and he made no mention of public review. Mayor Weaver and City Council members mentioned “guardrails” such as “administrative review” and “permitting” apparently so they can determine what goes where. Again, there was no mention of Master Plan or public input. Mayor Weaver and several City Council members went on to justify this change by noting parks such as Chautauqua and Flatirons Golf Course have restaurants. Just because these places have restaurants does that mean we should make restaurants an “allowable use” in our other beautiful parks? That’s absurd. Tell Mayor Weaver and City Council they can’t do this. Let’s put a stop to this madness and protect our parks and open spaces by saying “NO” to zone “P” public land changes. This cavalier and reckless attitude to zoning laws is unacceptable. Email City Council at council@bouldercolorado.gov , Mayor Weaver at weavers@bouldercolorado.gov, or better yet attend the next City Council meeting to voice your opposition to this harmful zoning change.

