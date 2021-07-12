Letter: Publish COVID-19 risks
If you want to get people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, why don’t you print on the front page of the paper in very large type the risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19, right next to the risk of being hospitalized or dying from the vaccine. That last statistic is hard to come by — sources will only say “rare” so as not to scare you — but the lack of a statistic makes people vaccine hesitant. Please publish the statistics so the unvaccinated will see the real risk they are taking.www.adn.com
