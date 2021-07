A commentary on the evolution of discovering and rediscovering great music. Prince performing at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2007.BBC. In 2016, upon hearing news of the untimely death of The Artist Formerly Known as Prince, I began to read about the music legend’s life and legacy. Prince was not only gifted in his craft as a trailblazing multi-instrumentalist whose work spanned a large range of genres, he was also a humble humanitarian who transcended archaic norms around gender and sexuality. He was, in every sense, a beloved American icon.