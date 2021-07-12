Three Tips for Creating a ‘People-First’ Summer Law Clerk Program That Elevates Diversity and Inclusion at Mid-Market
Summer law clerk programs are essential to cultivating a robust pipeline of qualified lawyers to join law firms after law students graduate and pass the bar exam. These programs allow lawyers-in-training to acclimate to law firm culture while they benefit from real-world, meaningful experience in the practice of law. The mutual benefit of these summer programs is to grow lasting relationships between the law student and the law firm, with the ultimate goal of the candidate’s return to the firm as an associate.www.law.com
