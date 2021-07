A prickly intruder caused absolute chaos when it broke into a bottle shop in Australia and raided the stock. The thirsty echidna was caught on CCTV dropping in to the BWS store in Kyogle, New South Wales, and casually browsing the aisles.After somehow managing to get through the front doors, it scuttled from the wine range and then checked out the fridge full of beer.The animal began to knock down several bottles of alcohol, including vodka and liqueur, and left a trail of broken glass in its path for staff members to clean up the next day.Perhaps it was...