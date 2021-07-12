Karen's Korner: Only mad dogs and Englishmen

Add in the farmer making hay. It fits, doesn’t it?. “Only mad dogs and Englishmen venture out in the mid-day sun.” is a quote attributed to Rudyard Kipling (author of “The Jungle Book to name one). But I find it applicable for the farmer making hay as well. Hot, dry weather is necessary for haymaking and unless one owns a big old tractor with a cab fitted with an air conditioning unit, even tractor driving is hot work. In the words of Mr. T “pity the fool” who has to ride the wagon when one is making small square bales since stacking them as they come out the shoot is hotter work still. And then there’s the unloading off the wagon and piling in the mow. Those up above get a double dose of heat methinks, but high 80’s or low 90’s temperatured days are considered “haymakers” and so it goes.