Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Karen's Korner: Only mad dogs and Englishmen

By Karen Dums
APG of Wisconsin
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdd in the farmer making hay. It fits, doesn’t it?. “Only mad dogs and Englishmen venture out in the mid-day sun.” is a quote attributed to Rudyard Kipling (author of “The Jungle Book to name one). But I find it applicable for the farmer making hay as well. Hot, dry weather is necessary for haymaking and unless one owns a big old tractor with a cab fitted with an air conditioning unit, even tractor driving is hot work. In the words of Mr. T “pity the fool” who has to ride the wagon when one is making small square bales since stacking them as they come out the shoot is hotter work still. And then there’s the unloading off the wagon and piling in the mow. Those up above get a double dose of heat methinks, but high 80’s or low 90’s temperatured days are considered “haymakers” and so it goes.

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudyard Kipling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Englishmen#Mad Dog#Madness#Mr T#Kipling#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
Country
India
News Break
Pets
Related
MusicPort Arthur News

KATHIE’S KORNER — Don’t you just love the word, “cool?”

Having to wear a long-sleeved shirt out on our deck along with our coffees in the upcoming fall and winter mornings makes me “happy as a clam!”. Adding a little pine-cone and pine branches in our little chimnea for a few hours runs off with the smoke, hopefully also taking away some bees and mosquitoes.
Petscouriercountry.com

Kunze’s Korner: Enjoy summer

It’s hard to believe that we are already deep into the summer with the end of July not far away. Time flies when you are having fun. I hope that all of you are enjoying the vast array of nature’s beauty in the wild, in your garden and in your own backyard. There is much activity to witness if you are willing to pay attention to it — and that means taking a few minutes here and there to do so.
AnimalsAPG of Wisconsin

What’s that unusual bird? Ino!

One of the universal elements of birdwatching is the experience of being stumped. It's part of the appeal: the detective work of trying to identify birds by their markings, songs and behaviors. Online resources have made this easier in some ways, especially with bird call recordings. My favorite resource is...
PetsAPG of Wisconsin

Pet of the Week

I have one simple request: Close your eyes and picture a dog named Brutus. I will tell you what I picture: I picture a dog overflowing with confidence and too much muscle for their own good! Do we imagine the same thing?. This time, Brutus is a short boy who...
ReligionPoint Pleasant Register

God’s Kids Korner: Celebrate God!

One of my favorite Bible verses is from Philippians, Chapter 4, Verse 4. This is a very well-known passage that says, “Rejoice in the Lord always, again I will say, Rejoice.” Do you know what rejoice means? It means be happy. Other translations of this passage said it like this: Be glad in the Lord always. Always be full of joy in the Lord. And the one I liked the most that explained it the best to me said, Celebrate God all day,every day.
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Chained Dog Will Not Stop Kissing the Man Who Set Her Free

Matheus Laiola, an animal protection officer, was smothered in kisses after working to free a dog that was left chained to a wall. The four-legged friend couldn't hide her elation when Laiola came to her rescue. A video posted on Facebook captured the joy and gratitude of a dog that...
Petswcti12.com

Docile dog who has been at the shelter for weeks needs good home

A dog who has been at the humane society for quite some time needs a good home. This week’s To the Rescue introduces you to Bentley, an American Pitt Bull Terrier mix. Summer Barrentine with Craven Pamlico Animal Services said,“ Bentley has been here for 55 days. He is our longest resident. He is an American Pitt Bull Terrier Mix. He was an owner surrender and he’s a very submissive dog. I think he would do really good with kids. I don’t think he needs too active of a family.”
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Mother of mixed race twins says she is constantly having to explain to strangers how they are related

A mother of biracial twins who look very different from each other has said that she often needs to explain to strangers that they are related. Jade Ball, 32, from Salford, Greater Manchester, said strangers can’t believe that her biracial twins are related because one twin has blue eyes and blonde hair, while the other has brown hair, brown eyes and dark skin.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

I’m Raising My Sister’s Kid, but My Parents Still Hate Me – Story of the Day

My sister was the golden child, and I had to raise her baby when she got pregnant. But my parents would not give me any love and did the unspeakable years later. By the time I was five years old, I could tell that my parents preferred my sister, Madeline, over me. Although I was younger, they barely paid me any attention. My birthdays were small and simple, whereas they would throw big events for my sister.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: An Old Man Asked a Widow to Be His Wife

Old age can be challenging because it’s during this time that one becomes most forgetful. However, age should never stop you from trying at love. The combination of old age and memory loss can be quite troubling. One minute you're saying something, and the next minute, you forget even the simplest things.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Upworthy

Interabled couple dispel misconceptions about their marriage: 'Our life is normal and silly and fun'

YouTubers Hannah Aylward and Shane Burcaw are all too familiar with people making wild — and more often than not, untrue — assumptions about their relationship. As an interabled couple who document their everyday life online, they are no strangers to ableist and mean comments questioning the nature of their marriage. "Many people have never seen a relationship like ours before, where one individual lives with a physical disability and the other does not," Burcaw, who has a genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, wrote for TODAY. "Our goal in sharing our lives with the world is to help normalize interabled relationships, to show people that our love is just as exciting, fulfilling, and real as any other."
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Father Left Me with a Foster Family Because I Reminded Him of My Mom – Story of the Day

My brother and I got placed into the foster system when my father couldn’t cope with the loss of my mother, but I later discovered why he never came back for me. My mother died when I was around ten years old, and my brother, Ari, was just six. It was a horrible time for my family, and my father didn’t deal with the stress very well. He was gone most of the time and only returned home for a few hours.

Comments / 0

Community Policy