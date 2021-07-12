Angels’ Shohei Ohtani to start on mound and at DH in All-Star Game
DENVER — Shohei Ohtani’s two-way skills will be on display early at the All-Star Game. The Angels star has been tabbed to start on the mound for the American League, in addition to serving as the starting designated hitter, sources told the Southern California News Group on Monday morning. https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?fk=2oD2uqff&cid=8127&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=0&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right&float=on.www.sbsun.com
Comments / 0