Angels’ Shohei Ohtani to start on mound and at DH in All-Star Game

By Jeff Fletcher
San Bernardino County Sun
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — Shohei Ohtani’s two-way skills will be on display early at the All-Star Game. The Angels star has been tabbed to start on the mound for the American League, in addition to serving as the starting designated hitter, sources told the Southern California News Group on Monday morning. https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?fk=2oD2uqff&cid=8127&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=0&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right&float=on.

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBthecomeback.com

Shohei Ohtani crushes home run No. 37, extending MLB lead

A starting pitcher now has five more home runs than anybody else in Major League Baseball. Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani cranked his 37th dinger of the season during Wednesday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies. And it was a crucial blast in the game. The Angels trailed...
MLB247Sports

Report: Shohei Ohtani donates Home Run Derby winnings to Angels staff

While many professional athletes pocket winnings from their respective sport, or they make a flashy purchase with it. But instead of going that route, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani has instead made a compassionate move with his winnings from the Home Run Derby. According to a report from USA Today, Ohtani took his $150,000 from the derby and donated to more than a couple dozen people, including those involving in clubhouse staff, trainers and members of the media relations department.
Baseballchatsports.com

Angels' Shohei Ohtani Signs Exclusive Memorabilia Deal With Fanatics

Angels star pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and memorabilia brand Fanatics announced a multiyear partnership to become the exclusive distributor of Ohtani autographs, collectibles and memorabilia. Ohtani will sign bats, jerseys, photos and select game-used items in both English and Japanese. “It’s an honor to join Fanatics as their latest exclusive...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Post-break struggles continue

Ohtani went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Thursday's win over the Twins. Believers in the mostly-debunked Home Run Derby curse are likely keeping tabs on Ohtani's performance, as he has gone 4-for-24 with 14 strikeouts since he participated in the contest. That said, manager Joe Maddon indicated that he is not worried about the two-way star in spite of his recent struggles, per the Associated Press. "He feels good. He's upbeat. He's constantly conversing with everybody. He'll come out of this thing. He's not going to be perfect all year," Maddon said.
Sportsbardown.com

Shohei Ohtani's All-Star jersey is being auctioned off for... 45 times the next highest jersey!!!!

Shohei Ohtani made history at the All-Star game and instead of sending his jersey to the Hall of Fame, it’s been auctioned off to charity instead…. Joe Pompliano reported that a number of jerseys are being auctioned off from the event and Ohtani’s is going for… wait for it… 45 TIMES THE NEXT CLOSEST PLAYER. That honour belonged to Fernando Tatis Jr., and his still went for $2,500.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Angels' Shohei Ohtani, Jared Walsh out of lineup vs. Twins

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and fellow All-Star Jared Walsh were held out of the starting lineup on Friday against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis. Ohtani, who leads the majors with 34 homers, has limped out of the box since competing in the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game. He is just 4-for-24 with 14 strikeouts in his last six games, including an 0-for-4 effort with three punchouts in the Angels' 3-2 win over the Twins on Thursday.
Worldnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Japan will be watching as Twins' Kenta Maeda faces Angels' Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins open up a four-game series on Thursday night in Minneapolis in a matchup of struggling teams that occupy fourth place in their divisions. Not exactly big news ... unless you live in Japan. That's because the series opener features Minnesota right-hander Kenta Maeda...
Baseballdefector.com

Apologies To Shohei Ohtani, But This Is Funny

I try to watch as many games that Shohei Ohtani plays as possible, not just because it’s fun to watch a guy hit ridiculous dingers and throw mind-breaking splitters, oftentimes in the same game, but also because his singular status as an elite two-way player always brings with it the possibility for a truly novel sports-watching experience. Ohtani’s work during last night’s game against the Oakland A’s provided one of these experiences.

