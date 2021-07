New Delhi, (Delhi) [India], July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): As part of Clean Air Action Plan of the District Administration of Agra, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and its partners are providing support and technical assistance in the implementation of activities under the Plan. These efforts and the partnership with theAfter months of jury deliberations and vetting crowdsourced solutions, a Round Table Event was organized to showcase the four best solutions to address plastic pollution in Agra - which threatens to pollute water, soil and air (by its burning). In the event inaugurated by Atul Bagai, Head, UNEP India Country Office, selected start-ups presented their solutions to Prabhu N. Singh, District Magistrate, Agra and Nikhil T. Funde, Municipal Commissioner, Agra.