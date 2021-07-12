Cancel
Pulisic Sends Message to Euro Winners Jorginho and Emerson

By Nick Emms
Chelsea and America star Christian Pulisic has sent a video message to his Blues teammates Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri as the pair lifted the Euro 2020 trophy.

The Italians became the first Chelsea players to become double European Champions since Juan Mata and Fernando Torres in 2012.

Pulisic has today taken to Instagram to congratualte the duo as well as expressing his pride in England trio Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

Chelsea's first team players have returned to training at Cobham this week, as the Blues prepare to defend their Champions League trophy next season and Pulisic took the time out to send a message to his teammates.

The American said: "Big congrats to Jorgi and Emerson. I'm so proud of you guys, what an amazing accomplishment - a European Championship. Your team was amazing. And also to Reece, Chilly and Mason. Your team was amazing, honestly, it could have gone either way and I'm really proud of all you guys."

The Blues are starting pre-season training this week, with those involved at the European Championships coming back later than the rest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35WyVE_0auaT9py00
Chelsea F.C.

Chelsea will face Arsenal and Tottenham in pre-season before heading to Belfast for the Super Cup against Villarreal on August 11. Their 2021/22 Premier League season starts on August 14 at home to Crystal Palace.

They are also expected to fly to Ireland for a pre-season camp. Tuchel's men are set to play several local sides as they ramp up their preparations for a title challenge.

"I am pleased that my first pre-season with Chelsea contains such high-level fixtures against such top-quality opponents," said Tuchel. "Hopefully there can be plenty of fans in the stadiums.

"Derby matches against Arsenal and Tottenham cannot fail to have a competitive edge, which is what the team needs as we prepare for the season, and knowing the games will benefit charities as important as Mind and our own Foundation adds much value to the series. It is super important that looking after mental health is highlighted at this time in history."

