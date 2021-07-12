2021 Montco Millennial Superstar: Ashley Ridolfi

Ashley Ridolfi. Image via Montco Today.

When Ashley Ridolfi accepted her first full-time role out of college at the Valley Forge Convention Center (now the Valley Forge Casino Resort ) as the Booth Services Manager, she was hooked. She knew where her career was headed

The Newtown Square native graduated from Villanova University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Arts Sciences and realized her heart was in Hotels and Hospitality.

Ashley currently is the Director of Sales & Marketing at the Crescent Hotels & Resorts/DoubleTree Suites by Hilton at Philadelphia West in Plymouth Meeting, and she lets her love for Hotels/Hospitality shine through every day.

She is most proud of securing a multi-million dollar contract during a pandemic that crippled the hospitality industry: “It allowed our hotel to keep the lights on and our staff to come back to work is by far my proudest professional accomplishment,” she explains. “As a Villanova alumn, I am always looking for ways to give back and support the University that gave me so much. As the saying goes, “Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.”

She credits Renee Wreidt, for having such a huge impact on her career. “Renee is the Director of Sales & Marketing Embassy Suites Denver Downtown, and she taught me everything I know about being a Director of Sales,” Ashley notes. “Ryan Cimei, my current General Manager, has given me the space to take things I learned and put them into practice and really excel in my career. He embraces all of my “out of the box” ideas and always supports me. Above all, he has always believed in me, even when sometimes I don’t believe in myself, and we are an incredible team.”

Montgomery County is very special to Ashley Ridolfi. “The sense of community within Montgomery County is unlike anywhere else I have ever lived or worked. Montgomery County feels like home, and always will for me,” she says.

When she’s not working, relaxing at the outdoor Terrace at Normandy Farm’s Farmer’s Daughter restaurant is her favorite spot.

