Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Jorginho's Agent Makes Emerson Transfer Hint

By Nick Emms
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 18 days ago

Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has dropped a huge transfer hint in the Emerson Palmieri saga, hinting that the left-back is considering a move to Napoli this summer.

Emerson is being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer and with a Euro 2020 win under his belt.

Now, Jorginho's agent has dropped a huge transfer hint regarding the left-back's future.

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, Santos said: "Emerson asked him about the city of Naples and the way of living football in Naples. We will see what can happen to the transfer market. Jorge will remain at Chelsea another year, then we’ll see."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q49L1_0auaT1mA00
(Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

However, it was reported that the Serie A club do not believe that the asking price represents good value for Emerson, who will be out of contract next summer and available on a free transfer.

However, Chelsea are in a commanding position as the Londoners have an option to extend Emerson's contract by another year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=031ZMR_0auaT1mA00
(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti coached Emerson during a brief period at Roma and could be reunited with the defender if a deal can be reached after the European Championships.

The Argentine manager said: "I can’t say if I called Emerson to join Napoli or not... maybe yes, maybe it’s happened."

It remains to be seen as to where Emerson will play his football next season, but a good performance in the Euro 2020 final could see a bidding war begin for his services and he appears to be interested in a move to Napoli.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
177
Followers
1K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luciano Spalletti
Person
Emerson Palmieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Napoli#Serie A#Londoners#Roma#Argentine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Jordan Pickford, Jorginho’s penalty and the best meaningless 47 seconds in England’s history

There is a clip of Jordan Pickford doing the rounds on social media that has brought comfort to some since Sunday night, acting as a balm to the heartbreak. The England goalkeeper is facing down Italy’s fifth and possibly final penalty in the fateful shootout, knowing he has to prevent Jorginho from scoring in order to prevent those 55 years of hurt from ticking over into a 56th and beyond.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Here We Go: Lionel Messi-Barcelona deal imminent; Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, Richarlison face big decisions

The show is over. Euro 2020 provided enormous emotions for fans all over the world but it also gave clubs some reinforcements with key transfers completed during the competition, such as that of Memphis Depay to Barcelona, Jadon Sancho to Manchester United and Georginio Wijnaldum to Liverpool. The Copa America also ended with the triumph of Argentina, so we can now turn the page and talk about the future of the biggest players in the transfer market which will now enter its most intense phase of the summer.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

It’s Coming... to Austria: Reds Assemble for Pre-Season

Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Austria begins today, where the players will gather to prepare for the 2021-22 season. The full gallery on liverpoolfc.com shows jovial sights of players who were not involved in international football, arriving at the camp which is situated on the outskirts of Salzburg, Austria. Seen...
SoccerSB Nation

‘Definitely nothing new’, insist Borussia Dortmund as Haaland misses first preseason friendly

It’s Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Do you know where your 20-year-old superstar striker is? (Surely he’s done feeding the cows by now?) Borussia Dortmund played their first preseason friendly today, but did so without Erling Braut Haaland. It’s unclear if he was supposed to be there. (Chelsea players are coming back in a staggered fashion as well.) He was not training on the first day of preseason on Monday, which led to BVB sporting director Michael Zorc laughing off the fresh bit of €175m Chelsea speculation. Sky Deutschland added that Haaland would be back Tuesday for the game, but that has turned out to be incorrect as well.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Erling Haaland transfer news, rumors, stats profile: Chelsea preparing 'BIG' offer per report

Erling Haaland is the season's biggest transfer target. Although Borussia Dortmund may attempt to keep him for another year, Europe's most famous teams are circling the young Norwegian star. From Real Madrid and Barcelona to Manchester City and Chelsea, the world's biggest teams see the potential for Haaland to lead their attacking line for the next decade. Where Haaland ends up, if he even moves at all is possibly the biggest question of the summer transfer season, a season which will finally see the young Norwegian striker turn 21.
Soccer90min.com

Carlo Ancelotti Hints at Clean Slate for Isco at Real Madrid Amid Transfer Rumours

Carlo Ancelotti has hinted that Isco will be given a clean slate at Real Madrid following a summer of transfer speculation. Isco struggled for playing time under Zinedine Zidane, making just eight appearances in 25 LaLiga games last season. His limited game time promoted rumours of an exit, but Ancelotti insisted he wants to make the most of the 29-year-old's abilities.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

18-goal winger appears to drop major Celtic transfer hint

After a couple of wins in their first two pre-season games under Ange Postecoglou, Celtic have struggled in the past two. They played out a goalless draw against Bristol City and lost 1-0 at the hands of Preston North End. As a result, it is clear that there is a...
SoccerYardbarker

Martin Braithwaite’s agent explodes against transfer rumours and Jorge Mendes

After many weeks of rumour and discussion about Martin Braithwaite’s future at Barcelona, the Danish forward’s agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, has exploded. “Everything’s s***, all these stories are false,” he said in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo. It’s thought he was responding specifically to a story linking Braithwaite with a move...

Comments / 0

Community Policy