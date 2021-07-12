Jorginho's Agent Makes Emerson Transfer Hint

Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has dropped a huge transfer hint in the Emerson Palmieri saga, hinting that the left-back is considering a move to Napoli this summer.

Emerson is being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer and with a Euro 2020 win under his belt.

Now, Jorginho's agent has dropped a huge transfer hint regarding the left-back's future.

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, Santos said: "Emerson asked him about the city of Naples and the way of living football in Naples. We will see what can happen to the transfer market. Jorge will remain at Chelsea another year, then we’ll see."

However, it was reported that the Serie A club do not believe that the asking price represents good value for Emerson, who will be out of contract next summer and available on a free transfer.

However, Chelsea are in a commanding position as the Londoners have an option to extend Emerson's contract by another year.

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti coached Emerson during a brief period at Roma and could be reunited with the defender if a deal can be reached after the European Championships.

The Argentine manager said: "I can’t say if I called Emerson to join Napoli or not... maybe yes, maybe it’s happened."

It remains to be seen as to where Emerson will play his football next season, but a good performance in the Euro 2020 final could see a bidding war begin for his services and he appears to be interested in a move to Napoli.

