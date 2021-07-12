Demon’s Souls speedrun uses PS5-exclusive tricks to break the game in new ways

The PS5 is finally here! If you’ve managed to get your hands on one, you might be seeking out some racing games to play on it. At the moment, there are very few racing games created specifically for the PS5. The good news is, however, that thanks to backwards compatibility, all of the great racing games you might have acquired for your PS4 are also playable on PS5. In many cases they might look and play a little better too. Either way, we’re here to help with a round-up of what are currently the best racing games playable on PS5.