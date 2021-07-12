Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Demon’s Souls speedrun uses PS5-exclusive tricks to break the game in new ways

By Michael McWhertor
Polygon
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve ever watched a speedrun of a FromSoftware-developed game, like Bloodborne or Dark Souls, you know how those displays of expert-level gaming tend to go: Speedrunners literally run through most of the game, avoiding combat when they can, and exploit seams in the environment to access areas that are supposed to be out of bounds. There’s also plenty of intentional loading and reloading of saves to reset the game world.

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souls Games#Playstation Plus#Gaming#Fromsoftware#Bertoplease#Activity Cards#Speedrun Com#Ps Plus#Sgdq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Soul Knight developer ChillyRoom is working on 2 new mobile games

There’s exciting news for Soul Knight and RPG mobile gaming fans as Li Zeyang, the CEO of ChillyRoom, confirmed on TapTap Presents 2021 that the company is working on two brand new mobile games. One of the new games is an unknown title set in the Soul Knight universe while the other is a mobile real-time strategy game titled Xeno Command.
Video Gamesclutchpoints.com

A New Blinfolded Super Mario Bros. Speedrun Record has just been set

When you first think about it, beating Super Mario Bros. is already a challenge in itself. But beating the entire game in less than 12 minutes all the while being blindfolded is just completely bonkers. Apparently, Speedrunner Crescendo was able to beat Super Mario Bros. in just 11 minutes and 55 seconds. Now that’s some real dedication.
Video GamesIGN

Rollers of the Realm: Reunion - "What is a Pinball RPG?" Trailer

Watch the video for the sequel to Rollers of the Realm and learn about the upcoming Pinball RPG, Rollers of the Realm: Reunion, including a look at gameplay and more for the game that is a mashup of the RPG and pinball genres. In Rollers of the Realm: Reunion, players are reunited with the Rogue, Knight, Mage, and Healer who will need to leap back into the fray after some nasty goblins make a shocking appearance in town. They'll have to "roll" up their sleeves and get back to what they do best: saving the realm. Rollers of the Realm: Reunion is coming in 2022 to PC.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Warzone's Game-Breaking Bug Is Back

While Infinity Ward and Raven Software put a lot of effort into combating the out-of-control and incredibly bold cheaters in "Call of Duty: Warzone," another issue keeps popping up that makes the game essentially unwinnable for honest players. Ever since late 2020 (according to PC Gamer), a series of exploits have allowed cheaters to gain complete invisibility. While those issues have previously been patched out, the problem has reemerged, thanks to a trick involving the game's new teleporting red doors.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Racing Games on PS5

The PS5 is finally here! If you’ve managed to get your hands on one, you might be seeking out some racing games to play on it. At the moment, there are very few racing games created specifically for the PS5. The good news is, however, that thanks to backwards compatibility, all of the great racing games you might have acquired for your PS4 are also playable on PS5. In many cases they might look and play a little better too. Either way, we’re here to help with a round-up of what are currently the best racing games playable on PS5.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Your PS4 and PS5 consoles get a brand new game to play for FREE

Numerous free gaming experiences are launched every week, some of which come from major studios. And if you’re stuck with a new game to play this weekend, there’s a new free trial to try out. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches this week on PS4 and PS5 with free access with multiplayer and Zombies modes.
FIFApushsquare.com

FIFA 22 Showcases First Snippets of PS5's New HyperMotion Gameplay

EA’s ongoing Spotlight series – a kind of precursor to the upcoming EA Play Live press conference later this week – has showcased the first snippets of raw FIFA 22 gameplay, utilising the new HyperMotion technology the publisher has been boasting about. There are a lot of buzzwords at play here – including Machine Learning and much more – but the bottom line is that it’s promising more authentic, natural animations by capturing 22 players on a pitch at once.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Games Like Zelda on PS5

There’s one thing that Nintendo consoles have over any other format, including PS5: you can’t play Zelda on it. Yes, the dream of playing Breath of the Wild or Link to the Past on your PS5 console may be well and truly dead. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t tonnes of great games out there very similar to Zelda.
Video GamesIGN

New PS5 Digital Model, What's Different? - IGN Daily Fix

In this episode, Sony's got a new PlayStation in the works, but hold your horses, it's not a PS5 Pro. In fact, it's only a refresh of the PS5 Digital Edition. What's different about it? You'll have to watch to find out. Ubisoft's Skull & Bones has entered a playable state, but don't expect it out for a while. The game started out as a spinoff of Assassin's Creed: Black Flag...EIGHT YEARS AGO, but it looks like the dev team is making some good headway. We break down what's been taking them so long. And finally, Neill Blomkamp has joined a start-up game studio as Chief Visionary Officer. He spoke to us to explain exactly that that means. What are you expecting from Skull & Bones? Let us know in the comments! It's your Daily Fix!

Comments / 0

Community Policy