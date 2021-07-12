Demon’s Souls speedrun uses PS5-exclusive tricks to break the game in new ways
If you’ve ever watched a speedrun of a FromSoftware-developed game, like Bloodborne or Dark Souls, you know how those displays of expert-level gaming tend to go: Speedrunners literally run through most of the game, avoiding combat when they can, and exploit seams in the environment to access areas that are supposed to be out of bounds. There’s also plenty of intentional loading and reloading of saves to reset the game world.www.polygon.com
Comments / 0