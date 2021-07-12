Afghan vet: ‘What have we ended up with at the end of it?’

A shocking video shows Taliban fighters brutally executing 22 unarmed Afghan commandos as they held their hands up in surrender. CNN reports that the massacre of the Afghan Special Forces unit took place on June 16 near Afghanistan’s border with Turkmenistan. The video shows Taliban fighters screaming “Surrender, commandos! Surrender!” as unarmed soldiers emerge from a building. Then the men are sprayed with bullets as the Taliban fighters shout “Allahu Akhbar!” and a bystander can be heard pleading: “Don’t shoot them, don’t shoot them, I beg you!” As the video ends, one voice can be heard saying: “Take everything off them.” The Red Cross confirmed to CNN that 22 commandos were killed, but the Taliban claimed the videos were staged by the government.