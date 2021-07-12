Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

USADA wants fair cannabis rules as White House calls for meeting

By Steve Keating
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pmqN_0auaSgZx00
Jun 19, 2021; Eugene, OR, USA; Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100m in 10.86 during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports /File Photo

July 12 (Reuters) - The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) says it wants more flexible rules for athletes who test positive for cannabis after the White House was reported to be seeking a meeting with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to discuss easing restrictions.

The debate over cannabis use by athletes was reignited after American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson tested positive for the drug last month at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field trials.

The 21-year-old, who was seen as the top contender for the 100 metres gold at the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games, got a one-month ban, making her ineligible for the U.S. team. read more

Richardson said in an NBC Interview that her action came while she was dealing with the news of the death of her mother.

The suspension sparked an outpouring of sympathy, including from President Joe Biden, and calls for a review of anti-doping rules from the White House according to the Financial Times.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

USADA has for over a decade taken a hard line on cannabis use by athletes, insisting it remains on the prohibited list.

But in a letter to Congressman Jamie Raskin and Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday, USADA president Travis Tygart said it had advocated more flexible and fair rules to address the use of marijuana by athletes.

WADA, however, told Reuters that when it came to cannabis, USADA has taken a hard line.

USADA submissions to WADA's Prohibited List Expert Group have consistently over the years pushed to keep cannabis on the prohibited list, WADA said.

"Since 2004, and as recently as 2021, USADA has without exception insisted that cannabis should remain on the (banned) list," WADA told Reuters.

In 2014 a proposal was put forward by WADA's Health, Medical and Research Committee to raise the threshold for a positive test to make the rule more liberal for athletes using marijuana.

USADA rejected the plan outright, said WADA, resolute that it was tantamount to removing cannabis from the banned list.

USADA also noted in its letter to the Congress members that while the current trend might be in the direction of legalising marijuana, many people around the world still consider it an illegal drug and the argument that cannabis has no performance-enhancing benefit in sport is not universally accepted.

But of significant concern to USADA is WADA's approach to cannabis testing, which it told Reuters was "ethically, scientifically and procedurally flawed and not in the best interest of athletes.

"Our annual science-based comments to WADA have also focused on doing oral fluid or blood testing, and not the current WADA-mandated urine testing approach, to ensure those who may choose to legally use marijuana out-of-competition, which is allowed by the rules, are not caught and punished by the system, and to also ensure that those who use in unsafe or for competitive purposes are held accountable," USADA Chief Science Officer Matthew Fedoruk said in an email to Reuters.

USADA added that current urine testing does not adequately detect marijuana use on the day of competition, which is prohibited, but can capture its use prior to competition which could be days or longer before the athlete competes.

"Oral fluids or a blood test is actually a better matrix to determine use on the day of the competition and to not capture use days before the competition," said USADA.

WADA has overseen the banned substance list since 2004. Prior to that it was the responsibility of the International Olympic Committee.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jamie Raskin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usada#Medical Marijuana#Usada#The White House#American#Nbc#The Financial Times#Congress#The Thomson Reuters Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

White House launches ransomware task force amid calls for retaliation against Russia

Washington — Following a slew of high-profile ransomware attacks, the Biden administration has formed a multi-agency government task force aimed at curtailing malicious, state-sponsored cyber activity and hardening the nation's cybersecurity defenses, as more and more of American critical infrastructure migrates online. The weekly, cross-agency summits held by the task...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House shifts to biweekly calls with governors on coronavirus

The White House is reducing the frequency of its weekly calls with governors to discuss the response to the coronavirus pandemic, multiple sources confirmed on Tuesday. The White House coronavirus task force had been holding conference calls each week with state leaders since January to discuss case rates, vaccination efforts, and how the federal government could assist states in getting the pandemic under control.
POTUSCNN

Biden will announce vaccination requirement across federal government on Thursday

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will announce on Thursday a requirement that all federal employees and contractors be vaccinated against Covid-19, or be required to submit to regular testing and mitigation requirements, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. The announcement will come in remarks where Biden...
Portland, MEUS News and World Report

White House Has Whale Conservation Rule Proposal for Review

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Proposed rules designed to protect a declining species of whale have arrived at the White House for review. The federal government is working on rules designed to reduce risk to North Atlantic right whales. The whales number only about 360. They face threats including entanglement in ropes that connect to lobster and crab traps in the ocean.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

'Pathetic and disgraceful': U.S. lawmakers blast Coca-Cola, Visa and others over Beijing Olympics

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - A bipartisan Congressional panel blasted U.S.-based corporate sponsors of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday, including Coca-Cola, Visa Inc. and Airbnb, accusing them of putting profits ahead of accusations of genocide in China. Republican Congressman Chris Smith told the Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

New evidence shows Trump appointees' political interference with CDC weekly Covid data reports, House subcommittee says

Washington (CNN) — A Democratic-led House select committee says it has uncovered evidence of political interference by the Trump administration into the federal government's coronavirus response last year, including attempts to alter or block data reports from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention detailing the dire effects of the virus.
Florida StateNew York Post

Florida congressman to introduce transparency bill targeting Biden family members

A Florida Republican congressman is set to introduce a bill requiring presidents and vice presidents provide financial disclosures for their non-dependent children ahead of Hunter Biden’s much-criticized art exhibition. Rep. Michael Waltz told Fox News Tuesday his legislation, the Preventing Anonymous Income by Necessitating Transparency of Executive Relatives (PAINTER) Act,...
POTUSCBS News

Biden's latest executive order could make it easier for Americans to quit their jobs

President Biden's latest executive order promoting competition in the U.S. economy could make it easier for Americans to quit their jobs. Mr. Biden is proposing the Federal Trade Commission curtail the use of noncompete agreements, which are contracts that often restrict lower-paid employees from taking another job within their industry. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Irina Ivanova joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.
Pharmaceuticalstheedgemarkets.com

Covid-19: CAP urges govt to use Ivermectin

GEORGE TOWN (July 27): The Penang Consumers Association (CAP) has urged the government to allow Ivermectin to be used under Emergency Use Authorisation, alongside the ongoing vaccination programme to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. Its president Mohideen Abdul Kader said CAP supports the call of the Malaysian Alliance for Effective Covid-19...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

DOJ says Trump officials can testify in Jan. 6 investigations

The Justice Department told former Trump administration officials this week that they could testify to the committees investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the New York Times reports. Why it matters: The move counters the view of President Trump, who has argued that his decisions made as president are protected...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden tells reporter she's a 'pain in the neck' for question about Veterans Affairs

President Joe Biden called a reporter a "pain in the neck" Monday in the Oval Office for asking him a question that was off his preferred topic of Iraq. Sitting in the Oval Office with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Biden smiled as NBC's Kelly O'Donnell asked him to comment on Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough's announcement that front-line VA workers would be required to get a coronavirus vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy