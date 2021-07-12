NJ Debuts Smartphone App to Access COVID-19 Vaccine Record
New Jersey residents have a new digital option to view their COVID-19 vaccination records, easing any worries of losing the paper immunization card. Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled the smartphone app Docket on Monday while urging vaccinated New Jerseyans to download the free app to get quick and easy access to state records. Residents with their email or phone number on file with the New Jersey Immunization Information System (NJIIS) will be able to find their COVID-19 vaccine record by using the app.www.nbcnewyork.com
Comments / 0