Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Watch Zlatan Ibrahimovic movie trailer with young actors playing the ex-Man Utd striker seen for first time at Cannes

By Richard Forrester
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 18 days ago

A NEW trailer for a documentary depicting the career of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been released.

Aptly named 'I am Zlatan', the biopic shows the rise of the Swedish legend from his early career in Malmo to his remarkable success on Europe's biggest stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKH1m_0auaSc3300
A documentary depicting the life of Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be released in September Credit: YouTube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ktWNt_0auaSc3300
The Swedish striker dropped the trailer on his Instagram Credit: YouTube

It will also give a glimpse into his life as a youngster including the divorce of his parents at the age of two.

The film has been a long time coming with the first plans initially drawn up in 2018.

But it appears the wheels are in full motion ahead of its anticipated release in September.

Ibrahimovic, 39, uploaded the trailer to his 48.3million Instagram followers alongside a movie poster.

The clip shows a series of different actors playing Ibra as a boy before going through the different stages of his life.

Mino Raiola, the superagent of Ibra, is played by actor Emmanuele Aita.

Filming reportedly took place in his native Sweden and Amsterdam, where he announced himself on the world stage with Ajax.

The film is an adaptation of his highly successful book 'I, Ibra' that was released in 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470kKu_0auaSc3300
Ibrahimovic started his career at Malmo before joining Ajax Credit: YouTube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGbbn_0auaSc3300
His role is played by a series of different actors as the story shares his career Credit: YouTube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49cxIR_0auaSc3300
The documentary is expected to be a huge hit Credit: YouTube

The towering striker has enjoyed a remarkable career that has seen him play for nine different clubs including Juventus, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Manchester United.

Sweden's record scorer, Ibrahimovic has won 11 league titles but his career didn't come without controversies.

He reportedly headbutted a team-mate while at Malmo, punched Ajax team-mate Mido and had a high-profile falling out with boss Pep Guardiola at Barca.

It was claimed the hot-headed striker threw a training-kit box across the room and shouted insults at Guardiola.

He was then sent out on loan to AC Milan where he was involved in a training ground fight with Oguchi Onyewu.

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
234K+
Followers
25K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Zlatan Ibrahimović
Person
Oguchi Onyewu
Person
Mino Raiola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Actor#Swedish#Ajax#Inter Milan#Ac Milan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
News Break
A.C. Milan
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TennisESPN

AC Milan supporter Novak Djokovic praises 'champion' Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Men's tennis world No. 1 and AC Milan fan Novak Djokovic has praised "great friend" Zlatan Ibrahimovic and said the Sweden forward "sets a very high standard for everybody." Milan qualified for the Champions League for the first time since 2013 and Ibrahimovic, at the age of 39, was the club's top goal scorer with 15 in 19 Serie A appearances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy