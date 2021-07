When encountering adorable things, our brains release dopamine, a chemical that makes us feel happy. So, to give our readers a dose of happiness, we put out that famous call for the Coastal Bend’s cutest pets, and y’all really came through. After sifting through 120 entry forms filled with photos of adorable pets, we narrowed it down to 25 finalists (even though we wanted to feature them all). Once we had that list, we turned the voting to our readers to decide who their faves were. From a playful Persian cat to a smart and protective mastiff, we present to you the six cutest pets in the Coastal Bend!