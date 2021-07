Deerfield Beach – More than two years of legal wrangling with the owner of an RV parked on the beach may be coming to an end. The city has asked the court for an injunction that will remove the vehicle and its accessory structures, citing numerous code violations and charging its owner Kristina Clothier with having a “unfit/unsanitary or unsafe dwelling upon real property.” The filing emphasizes that in hurricane season the camp poses a “serious threat” to the community.