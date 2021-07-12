Know who to contact for Medicare concerns

When Medicare issues come up, there are a few different places you can contact for help, depending on your problem or question. Contact the Social Security Administration (SSA) for Medicare Part A and B enrollment and premium issues, or to update your Medicare address and contact information. Go to Medicare’s website, www.medicare.gov, or call 1-800-MEDICARE for most other matters. For example, contact Medicare to check the status of your Part A (hospital) or B (medical) claims, to get assistance comparing Medicare Advantage (managed care) or Part D (prescription drug plans), or to file a complaint against your Medicare Advantage or Part D plan. You can contact either SSA or Medicare to request a replacement Medicare card. If you have a Medicare Advantage or Part D plan, you should contact your plan directly to learn about its coverage rules and costs, which may differ from those of original Medicare. Also contact your Advantage or Part D plan to appeal their coverage decision or to file a grievance, which is a formal complaint, usually about poor customer service or administrative errors.