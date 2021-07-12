Chef Plum Makes Homemade Tortillas!

This chili recipe is a family loved favorite from as far back as I can remember! It’s my dad’s very favorite meal on cool autumn evenings. My mom made it at least once a week during the fall and winter and always on Halloween night. The best thing about this recipe is its simplicity. No soaking or boiling beans, no long, all day process. This chili comes together quickly, using a couple of “cheater” ingredients that we always have on hand. It tastes like it’s been simmering all day, but cooks up in no time! Delicious on its own with a side of corn bread, or served over Navajo Tacos or chili cheese fries, this is one chili recipe you’ll hang onto for years to come!