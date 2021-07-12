Cancel
Clemson, SC

Clemson two-sport signee Bubba Chandler taken on Day Two of MLB Draft

By Alexis Cubit
Island Packet Online
 18 days ago

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Clemson quarterback and baseball signee Bubba Chandler with the 72nd pick during the MLB Draft’s third round on Monday. The selection comes with a slot value, or projected signing bonus, of $870,700, a figure that can be negotiated. All that’s left is for Chandler to officially announce that he’s joining the Pirates or opting to stay at Clemson — though he’s already tipped his hand at where he’s leaning.

