The New York Jets are weak at the kicker position. Here are some potential upgrades that may shake loose after roster cuts. Sixth-year veteran Sam Ficken and undrafted free agent rookie Chris Naggar are set to do battle for the New York Jets’ kicker job under special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, but that does not mean they are the only two people with a chance to kick field goals for the Jets in Week 1. The possibility exists that the team could target a kicker who is cut by another team following roster cuts late in the preseason.