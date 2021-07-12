Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Windham, NH

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle…Regret

By BEVERLY STODDART, A NH Life
Posted by 
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Editor’s note: Beverly Stoddart is a writer, author, and speaker. After 42 years of working at newspapers, she retired to write books and a blog. She is on the Board of Trustees of the New Hampshire Writers’ Project and is a member of the Winning Speakers Toastmasters group in Windham and the Ohio Writers’ Association. Her latest book is Stories from the Rolodex, mini-memoirs of journalists from the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. A prized accomplishment was winning Carl Kassel’s voice for her voice mail when she won the National Public Radio game, Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! She has been married for 45 years to her husband, Michael, and has one son and two rescue dogs.

indepthnh.org

Comments / 0

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windham, NH
Windham, NH
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycled Plastic#Recycler#Plastic Packaging#Reuse#The Board Of Trustees#Un#Amazon Com#Iphone#Buffalo Nitrile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Apple
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Recycling
News Break
Amazon
Related
Kane County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Reduce plastic use and you have to recycle less

As stated in a previous article from the Daily Herald, Kane County opened a third permanent recycling center in Aurora this June. This facility will be used for the recycling of electronics, appliances, clothing and scrap metal -- all things that are difficult and inconvenient to recycle. It is important...
Otter Tail County, MNpelicanrapidspress.com

Recycled creativity

Check out precious plastic lab art at summer events in lakes area. The Lakes Area Precious Plastic Lab is hosting several events this summer where residents can come and learn about plastic waste and engage in some hands-on recycling and art. The Lakes Area Precious Plastic Lab is a plastic...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

How to do an at-home audit to reduce waste and recycle right

“Home” has taken on a new meaning since the pandemic hit. Working, schooling, cooking, cleaning, enjoying time with loved ones or couch surfing – most of us have done it all, using our houses, condos and apartments as multi-purpose basecamps. As a result, much of the waste we used to...
Point Pleasant, NJptboro.com

Single Stream Recycling Update

The following are now acceptable materials for single stream recycling due to recent enhancements to the processes and equipment at the Ocean County Recycling Center where our material is processed. *Clean aluminum foil and aluminum food containers. *chipboard- cereal boxes, food boxes, tissue boxes, paper towel and toilet paper rolls.
EnvironmentMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Community Recycling Powered by the Sun

DORCHESTER, Mass., July 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Reuse Center of Boston Building Resources, a charitable non-profit dedicated to keeping reusable materials out of landfills and accessible to homeowners, will use the energy from their new SunBug Solar photovoltaic system to power their efforts. The move to solar power aligns perfectly with the ethos of the organization, and allows this unique Boston institution, founded over 40 years ago, to increase its long-term financial stability by reducing operating costs.
Whitfield County, GAdailycitizen.news

Recycle & Reuse: Join in on 'trashing a pizza'

This Saturday, kids will be chomping down on real pizza and will “trash a pizza” to learn how much we are sending to the landfill in America and how much can be recycled. We can all learn from this activity even if you can’t make it Saturday so we can reduce our waste.
New York City, NYColumbia University

The Necessity of Recycling

In 2017 China stopped accepting recycled waste from the United States, and in response, many American cities ended their recycling programs. Even before China acted, here in New York City, then-Mayor Mike Bloomberg substantially reduced recycling shortly after taking office, although he restored it later as part of his path-breaking sustainability plan. During the height of the Covid crisis, Bill DeBlasio suspended a very promising food waste recycling program that had already reached 500,000 city residents. When the budget gets tight, recycling is an easy target. The financial problem with recycling is the volatility of the market for recycled waste and the cost of separate pick-ups for recycled and “regular” waste.
Alexandria, LAkalb.com

‘Glass Act Recycling’ innovating recycling in Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a garage in Alexandria, one small organization is looking to change glass recycling in Cenla in a big way. Glass Act Recycling was started by Annie Collins, an Alexandria resident who saw the need for better recycling opportunities in the area. Collins has been collecting...
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

EDITORIAL: Recycling makes sense

In fact, there is simply no good reason not to recycle. We also think it is time for the City of Valdosta to revisit curbside recycling. There will always be debate of how much of a difference individuals can make when it comes to protecting the environment, but we think residential, consumer recycling is well worth the effort.
EnvironmentPosted by
LivingCheap

Where to recycle electronics for free

Have outmoded tech equipment you want to recycle? You don’t have to wait for your locality to schedule special collection days. Staples and HP have joined forces to offer FREE recycling of electronics at Staples stores nationwide every day. No Staples in your area? Best Buy also offers free electronics...
Environmentdallassun.com

ABC10 Shares Gizmogo Company Mission - CIO Steven Vasquez Discusses Tips to Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle

CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Yesterday, national news network ABC discussed ways to protect the environment with Gizmogo, a rapidly growing start-up leading the way in recycling used electronic devices. Chief Information Officer Steven Vasquez shared how Gizmogo works with consumers to recycle their used technology, with a goal of increasing the total percentage of electronics recycled each year-currently at a shockingly low 17 percent.
Fountain Valley, CAfountainvalley.org

Are My Takeout Containers Recyclable?

Some plastic takeout containers are recyclable. To determine if the takeout containers are recyclable, look on the bottom for a recycling symbol with a number inside. Usually #1-2 are recyclable (recyclable materials are different depending on location and processing). Clean paper containers can be recycled. An example of this is...
Clark, NJourclark.com

Zone 2 Recycling

PMUA will remove recycling 2x a month per zone. For a missed pick-up please contact PMUA directly at 908-226-2518. Questions pertaining to the program please email jkobliska@ourclark.com.
Mahoning County, OHVindy.com

Recycling program back on track

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County Green Team’s recycling efforts have made it through the worst of the COVID-19 lockdown and have seen a huge increase in recyclables. However, while the program has seen more materials coming in, it also has seen an increase in costs and less accepted types of recyclables.
Boulder, COestesparknews.com

Got Old Electronics To Recycle At Estes Recycles Day?

Saturday August 7, 9 a.m. to noon, Events Complex Main Parking (enter from Manford Ave.) Per state statute, electronic devices must be recycled and cannot be discarded in Colorado landfills. What electronics can we accept at Estes Recycles Day? Only the following items can be accepted, with fees shown below...
Environmentshorelinewa.gov

Participate in the Choose to Reuse Challenge to Stop Plastic Pollution

Used only for a few moments, plastic lasts for hundreds of years in the environment where it pollutes our oceans and harms wildlife. Many single-use plastics like grocery bags, straws, or utensils, are difficult or even impossible to recycle. Making plastic from oil and gas also contributes to climate change.
Moreland Hills, OHmorelandhills.com

Simple Recycling Services are Back

The Village recently renewed their contract with Simple Recycling for the collection of soft recycling material in the Village. During the pandemic, they had temporarily suspended their services. They are now offering them again, with a few changes... - They will no longer be picking them up your items ion...
EnvironmentTree Hugger

How to Recycle Scrap Metal

Despite what the name would suggest, “scrap” metal isn’t simply useless waste. Thanks to modern technology, scrap metal can be recycled and repurposed into new products, reducing the environmental and social impacts of mining and conserving limited landfill space. Unlike plastic, most metals can be recycled indefinitely without any impact to quality.
EnvironmentEarth 911

Earth911 Podcast: Creative Reuse Centers Deliver Waste Reduction and Crafting Fun

Earth911 explores how creative reuse centers turn waste to productive uses through a new business model that turns discarded craft and DIY materials to new uses. We talk with Nicole McGee, founder of the Upcycle Parts Shop, a pioneering creative reuse nonprofit in Cleveland. And we’re joined by Maureen Wise, a longtime Earth911 contributor, who wrote a story introducing creative reuse centers that we also published today. Let’s find out how creative reuse centers collect usable materials, leftovers, and surplus creative supplies and redistribute them to the community for reuse.

Comments / 0

Community Policy