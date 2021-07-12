'Bachelor' Alum Lesley Murphy Shares Baby Girl's Health Update After 'Crazy 36 Hours' in Hospital, Says She's 'Still Fighting'
The Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy shared that her 5-month-old daughter Nora Blanche has returned home from the hospital following a terrifying health scare. On Saturday, July 10, Murphy — who welcomed her baby girl with fiancé Alex Kavanagh in February — took to Instagram, explaining that the parents had to take Nora to the emergency room after she woke up in the middle of the night "gasping for air."okmagazine.com
