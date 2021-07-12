Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Bachelor' Alum Lesley Murphy Shares Baby Girl's Health Update After 'Crazy 36 Hours' in Hospital, Says She's 'Still Fighting'

By Nikki Schuster
Ok Magazine
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy shared that her 5-month-old daughter Nora Blanche has returned home from the hospital following a terrifying health scare. On Saturday, July 10, Murphy — who welcomed her baby girl with fiancé Alex Kavanagh in February — took to Instagram, explaining that the parents had to take Nora to the emergency room after she woke up in the middle of the night "gasping for air."

okmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lesleyannemurphy#Rsv#Arkansas Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
The Bachelor
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Shawn Johnson East’s Daughter Drew, 21 Months, Is ‘Isolating’ From Newborn Brother While Battling ‘Bad Ear Infection’

Not part of the plan. Shawn Johnson East revealed her daughter, Drew, has been fighting off an ear infection — and has had to keep away from her newborn baby brother. “Healing prayers to my baby girl pretty please. She’s been hit hard with a bad ear infection and [respiratory syncytial virus],” the Olympian, 29, wrote in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 28, asking fans to send well-wishes to her little girl, 21 months.
CelebritiesHOT 97

DaniLeigh Reveals She’s Expecting A Baby Girl!

DaniLeigh reveals that she is expecting a daughter!. We previously reported that after months of speculation, DaniLeigh is finally confirmed the rumors. People believe the baby is with DaBaby, but she nor he confirmed or denied the news. Congratulations Dani!
Atlanta, GAsouthernminn.com

NeNe Leakes' husband out of hospital

NeNe Leakes' husband is home from hospital after undergoing cancer treatment last month. The former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star revealed in June that her spouse Gregg Leakes - who was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018 but went into remission - had been battling the disease again and on Thursday (29.07.21) she pulled out of a planned appearance hosting 'The Talk' as she'd received the happy news her partner was being discharged from the medical facility.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Ruby Rose Tearfully Shares She Was Rushed to Hospital After "Serious" Surgical Complications

Watch: Ruby Rose Details Being Rushed to the Hospital. Ruby Rose is telling fans about a health scare she had this week that was made even worse due to hospital overcrowding. In footage shared to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 27, the 35-year-old Orange Is the New Black alum let fans know she was rushed to the hospital this week due to complications from an unspecified surgical procedure she had previously undergone. To make matters worse, the ambulance was forced to drive around for hours because no hospital could accommodate her.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tori Roloff Shares Depression, As She Leans On God To Get Through

Little People, Big World fans better have a tissue ready for tonight’s episode. Make that a whole box of tissues. Tori Roloff’s pregnancy and then devastating miscarriage begins playing out, starting with the episode airing on July 13. In an emotionally raw post to her social media, she shares an update on her mental health and her journey to have another baby.
TV & Videostvshowsace.com

Courtney Waldrop Drops Devastating News On ‘Sweet Home Sextuplets’ Fans

Courtney Waldrop has been teasing news about Season 4 of Sweet Home Sextuplets for a few months on her Instagram account. Fans have badgered in the comments for updates on the show. And, she’s continued to reassure them that there would be an update on the next season of the TLC series in the new future. Unfortunately, Courtney and her husband Eric dropped rather devastating news on Sweet Home Sextuplets fans a few days ago. What was this devastating news? And, what does this mean for fans of the TLC series? Keep reading, we’ll explain.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Cindy Crawford's daughter shares heartbreak over devastating news

Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber, has spoken of her heartache and grief following the shock death of her friend, rising actor Daniel Mickelson. The 23-year-old passed away on 4 July and Kaia later took to Instagram to pay tribute to the star. Kaia, 19, shared a screenshot of Daniel on...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tori Roloff Shares ‘Touching’ Message Amid Heartbreak

Little People, Big World fans may know that Tori and Zach Roloff are going through a difficult time right now. As Tori works through the heartbreak, she’s still sharing “touching” messages with her fans on social media. As we reported, Tori recently had a miscarriage. Instead of announcing that she...
CelebritiesPopculture

'Bachelor' Alum Hospitalized After Recently Giving Birth to Twins

Just a month after welcoming twins Senna and Lux, Lauren Burnham had to be hospitalized this week after coming down with a bad case of mastitis. The Bachelor alum's hospitalization was revealed by her husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Thursday evening, with Luyendyk having revealed earlier in the week that his wife was suffering from the infection, saying that it had been a "really tough last few days."
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Snoop Dogg Shares Health Update on His Mom Amid Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg’s mother Beverly Tate has reportedly been hospitalized for several months battling a mystery illness, and fans have been concerned about her. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The hip-hop star recently took to social media to share an update on...
TV & VideosPopculture

'General Hospital' Star Takes Hiatus After Health Scare

Kirsten Storms is taking a step back from General Hospital to focus on her health. On Sunday, the Soap Opera Network confirmed the actress will be taking a temporary leave of absence as she continues to recover after revealing in June that she underwent brain surgery. Storms has portrayed Maxie Jones on the long-running ABC soap opera since 2005, with her last appearance on the show having been a July 19 episode in which her character left Port Charles and traveled to Texas with her baby.

Comments / 0

Community Policy