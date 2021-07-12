Chicken Salad Chick expands Kentucky footprint with Hopkinsville location
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. — Chicken Salad Chick, an Atlanta-based fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is opening its newest company-owned restaurant in Hopkinsville, Ky. On the heels of the brand’s Paducah debut just last month, the Hopkinsville restaurant continues Chicken Salad Chick’s Kentucky development, including both corporate and franchised locations throughout the state, with an additional restaurant slated for Louisville later this year.www.lanereport.com
