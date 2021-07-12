Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Cubans are losing their fear. We want change.

By Columnista, Post Opinión
Washington Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, Cubans came out to the streets in more than 50 towns and cities and raised their voices to call for an end to the dictatorship. Unprecedented scenes took place across the island — although you would have been excused if you thought you were watching protests anywhere else in Latin America. The region has been a hotbed of discontent in recent months, but Cuba has been suffering for a long time while biting its tongue.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubans#Cia#The San Isidro Movement#The 27n Movement#Cia#Canel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
Cuba
Related
SocietySlate

Fear of a Black Cuban Planet

Listen to the entire episode below, or subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts. Cuba’s Communist regime has endured for over six decades and outlasted more than 10 American presidents, several of whom predicted and pushed for its downfall. But in recent days, a government that survived pressure from one of the most powerful nations in the world is facing its toughest fight—from its own people. From social media to the streets, Cuban Americans have added their voices to the call for a new government in Cuba, and many of them are challenging the historic American narrative about the country. One of these people is Amalia Dache. She’s Afro-Cuban and a professor of higher education at the University of Pennsylvania. She researches the role of race in higher education and student activism. She’s also the author of the book Rise Up! Activism as Education. On Friday’s episode of A Word, we spoke about the uprising and the myths and realities of racial equity in Cuba. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
EntertainmentPosted by
CBS Miami

Cuban Born Singer Gloria Estefan Wants The World To Put Pressure On Cuba

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As protests and rallies are held in support of the people of Cuba seeking freedom, singer Gloria Estefan said world leaders need to put pressure on the communist regime. “They cannot go backwards, they’re not going to, this is not going to go away,” said Estefan. The Cuban-born singer is calling on the United Nations and specifically the United States to condemn the oppressive communist government of Cuba. “The young people of Cuba have had it now. They don’t have any romantic ties to the revolution, or anything that may have happened 62 years ago. They’re hungry, they feel hopeless,...
MilitaryWashington Post

Death of 5 Cuban generals in 9 days marks passing of old guard amid new crises

Over just nine days this month, Cuban state media announced the deaths of five generals, sparking a wave of discussion and rampant speculation among analysts and exiles. The senior military leaders all appear to have died between July 17 and 26. Some were serving and others retired, but all had lauded military careers. The youngest was 58. Most were in their seventies and eighties. It is not clear what caused the deaths and there is no indication they were related.
AmericasPosted by
NBC News

Mexico president: Sending fuel cargo for Cuba is their sovereign decision

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president asserted his country’s right to send fuel to Cuba and said on Tuesday that U.S. sanctions on the island were “inhumane,” after a diesel cargo shipped by Mexico’s state-run oil company Petroleos Mexicanos arrived in Cuba’s Havana port. Mexico’s left-leaning President Andrés Manuel López Obrador...
U.S. PoliticsThe Oakland Post

The United States needs to stop enabling Cuba’s communist dictatorship

The Cuban Constitution ratified in 2019 states that Cubans have a right to free speech and expression, as long as it ‘is in accordance with the humanist principles upon which the State’s cultural policy and the values [upon which a] socialist society are based.’ In Article 56, the Constitution also elaborates on how freedom of assembly is allowed for ‘peaceful and legal purposes…exercised with respect to public order and in compliance with the precepts established by law.’
AdvocacySentinel

Cuban storm transcends blockade – 07/28/2021 – Latinoamérica21

Under the slogan “Patria e Vida”, thousands of Cubans took to the streets to demonstrate against the government. These protests are the result of a set of variables that transcend the long economic embargo established by the United States and are more related to the economic structure, the authoritarian context and the decisions made by the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel.
AmericasWashington Post

In Peru, a rural schoolteacher rises from obscurity to the presidency

Mr. Smith went to Washington. Now, Mr. Castillo has come to Lima. The rise of Pedro Castillo, a previously obscure leader of a rural teachers union, to Peru’s highest office is the most glaring example yet of the power of the pandemic to upend politics in Latin America. The ravages...
Miami, FLwlrn.org

Cuban Exiles Want The World On Their Side, Not Cuba's. Try Persuasion, Not Petulance

Of all the sentiments Cuban-Americans voiced during their demonstration in Washington D.C. this week — in solidarity with last week’s unprecedented anti-government protests in Cuba — this one from Miami resident Marlen Garcia turned my middle-aged head:. “The Cuban government needs pressure,” Garcia told the Miami Herald, “like America and...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Peru's New President Promises Constitution Change

Leftist Pedro Castillo was sworn in as Peru's fifth president in three years Wednesday on the 200th anniversary of the country's independence, promising an end to corruption and a new constitution. The 51-year-old rural schoolteacher, who has vowed to upend a quarter-century of neo-liberal government, enters the job with a...
Protestskfgo.com

EU urges Cuba to free ‘arbitrarily detained’ protesters

HAVANA (Reuters) – The European Union is “very concerned about the repression” of protests in Cuba and urges the government to release all arbitrarily detained protesters, the EU said on Thursday in its strongest statement to date on the matter. Summary trials https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/cuba-begins-handing-out-sentences-protesters-some-families-left-dark-2021-07-21 have begun for those detained in unprecedented...
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

ANALYSIS-Pandemics & protests: Unrest grips developing countries

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - From Tunisia and South Africa to Colombia, social unrest is sweeping through developing countries, a reminder of income inequalities that have deepened during the COVID-19 crisis. While developed countries have deployed massive injections of fiscal and monetary stimulus to shelter economies and citizens since the...
ProtestsBoston Globe

‘Terror’: Crackdown after protests in Cuba sends a chilling message

The courage many Cubans showed when they poured into the streets two weeks ago, chanting “Down with the dictatorship!” and “We are not afraid!” has curdled into fear for many. Hundreds are still being detained, advocates say, and an untold number are still being held. The police have staked out...
Immigrationwashingtonnewsday.com

Colombia expels Germans who participated in anti-government demonstrations.

Colombia expels Germans who participated in anti-government demonstrations. Colombian immigration officials announced Tuesday that a German lady who took part in anti-President Ivan Duque protests had been deported. In a statement justifying “the decision to remove her,” the immigration officials stated that Rebecca Sproesser “was engaging in activities that had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy