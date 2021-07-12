Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Cavs comeback over GSW #2 in B/R’s best NBA Finals series since 2000

By Write For Us
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2016 NBA Finals comeback over the Golden State Warriors by the Cleveland Cavaliers was a run that us fans of the Wine and Gold will never forget. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and the Warriors that regular season had just broken the NBA’s single-season record for wins with 73, and they ended up taking the first two outings of the series at home. Cleveland would then end up getting Game 3 at home, but would then lose in Game 4, with Golden State taking a commanding 3-1 lead.

kingjamesgospel.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

116K+
Followers
309K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Kyrie Irving
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsw#Gsw#The Golden State Warriors#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Golden State#Bleacher Report#Lebron Cavs#Curry Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Warriors trade lands Jimmy Butler in Golden State

If there is one NBA team that could be looking to make a move for another star, it could be the Golden State Warriors. We have seen them do this in the past and after the season they just had, it could happen again. The Dubs have been down the past two years because of injuries and could be looking to turn it around right away.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Bronny proves he’s LeBron James 2.0 with monster in-game dunk

There’s no denying that the expectations are extremely high for Bronny James. After all, if you’re the oldest son of one of the greatest basketball players of all time then surely, you’re expected to fill some big shoes. Well, Bronny made quite a case for himself on Friday as he replicated an iconic dunk of his father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, during a high school game.
NBAThe Dream Shake

This trade between the Cavs and Rockets makes too much sense to happen

With the NBA Draft just over three weeks away, the Rockets are fielding offers to possibly move up or down from the second overall pick. If the Pistons opt to roll with Cade Cunningham at 1, the Rockets face a decision at 2 between Evan Mobley and Jalen Green. But what if they let the team picking at 3, the Cleveland Cavaliers, make that choice for them?
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mario Chalmers wants to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis with Lakers

In response to reports that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add a third play-maker around LeBron James and Anthony Davis — perhaps indicating disinterest in re-signing Dennis Schroder — one former Miami Heat teammate who won two NBA championships with LeBron is throwing his name into the ring: Mario motherf*ckin Chalmers!
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Hornets sign-and-trade features Jarrett Allen

What the Cleveland Cavaliers do this offseason could have drastic implications on not only their future, but the rest of the NBA for the foreseeable future as well. It sounds crazy to believe, but the Cavaliers actually hold a lot of weight over numerous teams this offseason. Having the 3rd...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan And Shaquille O'Neal Are The Only Players Who Have 3 Championships And 3 Finals MVPs In A Row

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal are regarded as two of the greatest players to have ever lived and occupied the top-10 all-time list for the majority of fans and pundits. While each player had different playing styles, they were dominant in their respective eras and hold an achievement that isn’t shared with any other player besides them. Jordan and O’Neal are the only two players in NBA history with 3 championships and 3 straight Finals MVPs to their resumes.
NBAPosted by
Daily Mail

LeBron James, 36, wants to retire with the Lakers because his family 'loves being in LA' but doesn't know how long he'll play after his two-year, $85million deal ends in the summer of 2023

LeBron James can't say when he'll retire, but the 36-year-old Lakers star believes he'll still be in Los Angeles when he decides to call it quits. Speaking with actors Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett on their podcast, SmartLess, James explained that he hopes to remain a Laker for the rest of his career. He currently has two years remaining on his deal after signing a two-year, $85 million extension in December.
NBANews-Herald.com

NBA rumor mill has Cavaliers acquiring Paul George from Clippers | Jeff Schudel's Cleveland Beat

NBA rumors are flying around like basketballs in pregame warmups with the July 29 draft approaching quickly, and some of the wildest involve the Cavaliers. Check out this one from NBAanalysis.net: The story written by Greg Patuto has the Cavaliers acquiring 31-year-old Paul George from the Clippers. And just what does Patuto have the Cavs giving up for George? A lot — guard Collin Sexton, forward Larry Nance, Jr., forward Taurean Prince, the third overall pick in the 2021 draft later plus the Cavaliers' first-round picks in 2023 and 2025.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: A counter to Piston Powered’s CLE-DET trade proposal

The 2021 NBA Draft is approaching on July 29, and then, the Cleveland Cavaliers should be poised to land a big-time prospect, such as Jalen Green or Evan Mobley. Those are the two players that Cleveland could seemingly have the highest likelihood of taking for now. The Cavaliers are one...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Russell Westbrook Trade

The dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles is now a big three. With a blockbuster draft-day trade on Thursday, the Lakers sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, last night’s No. 22 overall pick, a 2024 second round and a 2028 second-round pick to the Washington Wizards in exchange for superstar point guard Russell Westbrook.
NBAfastphillysports.com

SIXERS SIMMONS FOR CAVS SEXTON MAY BE BEST DEAL MOREY CAN GET!

If Sixers big boss Daryl Morey is planning to trade overpaid, underachieving Ben Simmons, his sweet spot may be the 17 days between now and the July 29 draft. And here’s a delectable morsel he undoubtedly knows:. Cleveland Cavaliers star point guard Collin Sexton is “very available” in trade talks...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs must seek #10 pick in potential Collin Sexton trade with Pels

Though one has to read into it with a grain of salt, and most looks to be of the hypothetical variety, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton has been a key player mentioned in trade rumors. That appears to stem from Cleveland’s reported hesitance to potentially sign Sexton to a handsome...

Comments / 0

Community Policy