Tuesday: Exploring French Contributions To St. Louis Culture

A walk around St. Louis is a subtle reminder of how the French have influenced St. Louis. Street names such as Laclede and Chouteau refer to fur trader Pierre Laclède and his stepson Auguste Chouteau, who constructed a trading post here in 1764. They named it St. Louis after Louis IX, a 13th century French king who achieved sainthood in 1297.