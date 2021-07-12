Tuesday: Exploring French Contributions To St. Louis Culture
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. A walk around St. Louis is a subtle reminder of how the French have influenced St. Louis. Street names such as Laclede and Chouteau refer to fur trader Pierre Laclède and his stepson Auguste Chouteau, who constructed a trading post here in 1764. They named it St. Louis after Louis IX, a 13th century French king who achieved sainthood in 1297.news.stlpublicradio.org
